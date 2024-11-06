Recap: Necas Stays Hot As Canes Foil Flyers

Canes notch seventh straight win with last-minute goal

RECAP

RALEIGH, N.C. - Martin Necas scored the game-winning goal with 31 seconds remaining in the third period as the Carolina Hurricanes held off the Philadelphia Flyers for a 6-4 win at Lenovo Center on Tuesday night. Carolina has now won seven straight games.

Necas' decisive dagger came on a rebound from Jesperi Kotkaniemi's shot from the top of the circle as the Canes sustained pressure in the Flyers' zone. After being named the NHL's Second Star of the Week on Monday, Necas pushed his point streak to seven games (17 pts) and has recorded multiple points in four consecutive contests.

Jackson Blake bagged Carolina's first goal of the game, scoring on a slick Jack Drury feed in the first period to cancel out Travis Konecny's opener.

The Canes then struck twice in 54 seconds during the second period to open up a two-goal lead. Eric Robinson tallied the first of those at 8:56, accepting a Necas pass as he entered the zone and threading a shot through Aleksei Kolosov on the stick side for the go-ahead goal.

Just under a minute later, Jordan Martinook made it 3-1 with his first of the campaign, hammering home a Jaccob Slavin rebound into a yawning cage at 9:50.

After Philadelphia scored on both sides of the second break to level the score again, Jack Roslovic gave Carolina the lead again at 1:47 of the third as he finished off a Sebastian Aho breakaway bid that left the puck laying in the crease for #96 to put home.

The Flyers again struck back through Konecny's second of the contest at 9:17 to tie it at four, but Necas' game-winner and an empty-netter from Seth Jarvis cemented Carolina's victory.

Pyotr Kochetkov, starting for the fourth straight game, posted his fifth personal win in a row and his sixth on the season with 12 saves on 16 shots.

Stats & Standouts

  • Martin Necas' seven-game point streak matches his previous career high with nearly double the point production. After putting up eight points (4G, 4A) during a seven-game heater in the 2022-23 season, the budding star has rattled off 17 points (6G, 11A) in the same span this year.
  • Necas now has 20 points (7G, 13A) on the season, marking the second most points through the first 11 games of a season in team history behind Eric Staal's 22 in 2005-06.
  • In addition to Necas, every active streak for the Hurricanes continued on Tuesday as Andrei Svechnikov made it six straight games with a point (9pts), Jesperi Kotkaniemi posted his fourth straight trip to the scoresheet (4pts) and Pyotr Kochetkov won his fifth game in a row between the pipes.
  • After scoring twice on his old club on Sunday, Dmitry Orlov now has points in three straight (4pts) after helping to set up Jackson Blake's first-period marker.
  • Jack Roslovic's nose for the net continues to produce as he netted his seventh of the season on Tuesday, which is tied for tops on the team with Necas.
  • File this one under weird trends - the Canes have now battled 5-on-3 situations in all three games on this homestand, all in the first period of each game. Rod Brind'Amour said after Sunday's win that he "doesn't like getting practice at (5-on-3's)" during games, but after the trend continued tonight, look for discipline to be even more of a focus for Brind'Amour's group on Thursday.

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour on the team finding a way to win, despite not having its best effort tonight...

"I don't think we were our sharpest. That was probably the first game this year where I didn't like the way our first period went. You could tell we were a little off. We never really got feeling good, but in the second and third periods, we didn't give up a ton. It just never quite felt right. I give Jordan Martinook a lot of credit, his game was dialed in. And obviously Marty Necas, he kind of took over there at the end. Sometimes you've got to win that way."

Martin Necas describing the game-winner...

"I think the last two or three shifts I made about 50 cutbacks. We had some good zone time. When I passed it to Orly, I looked up at the jumbotron, and on the clock I saw 34 seconds left, and I was like, 'Oh boy, now we're going to have to play overtime.' I was gassed. Luckily, it went in. Good teams find ways to win, just like Roddy said after the game. That's what we did today."

Jack Drury on the team's mentality after winning their seventh in a row...

"I think we're just day-to-day right now. Our coaching staff does a really good job of making sure we're focused on one game at a time, one day at a time, and getting a little bit better. Obviously it was a good win tonight, but tomorrow we turn the page and get ready for the next game."

What's Next?

The Canes will not practice on Wednesday. They will return to game action on Thursday against the Penguins.

Next Game: Tuesday, Nov. 7 vs. Pittsburgh | Tickets | Parking

