Recap: Necas Stays Hot As Canes Foil Flyers

RALEIGH, N.C. - Martin Necas scored the game-winning goal with 31 seconds remaining in the third period as the Carolina Hurricanes held off the Philadelphia Flyers for a 6-4 win at Lenovo Center on Tuesday night. Carolina has now won seven straight games.

Necas' decisive dagger came on a rebound from Jesperi Kotkaniemi's shot from the top of the circle as the Canes sustained pressure in the Flyers' zone. After being named the NHL's Second Star of the Week on Monday, Necas pushed his point streak to seven games (17 pts) and has recorded multiple points in four consecutive contests.

Jackson Blake bagged Carolina's first goal of the game, scoring on a slick Jack Drury feed in the first period to cancel out Travis Konecny's opener.

The Canes then struck twice in 54 seconds during the second period to open up a two-goal lead. Eric Robinson tallied the first of those at 8:56, accepting a Necas pass as he entered the zone and threading a shot through Aleksei Kolosov on the stick side for the go-ahead goal.

Just under a minute later, Jordan Martinook made it 3-1 with his first of the campaign, hammering home a Jaccob Slavin rebound into a yawning cage at 9:50.

After Philadelphia scored on both sides of the second break to level the score again, Jack Roslovic gave Carolina the lead again at 1:47 of the third as he finished off a Sebastian Aho breakaway bid that left the puck laying in the crease for #96 to put home.

The Flyers again struck back through Konecny's second of the contest at 9:17 to tie it at four, but Necas' game-winner and an empty-netter from Seth Jarvis cemented Carolina's victory.

Pyotr Kochetkov, starting for the fourth straight game, posted his fifth personal win in a row and his sixth on the season with 12 saves on 16 shots.