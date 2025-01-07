Preview: January 7 at Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. - Fresh off a rousing OT win on home ice, the Carolina Hurricanes head south seeking their first win against the Tampa Bay Lightning this season.

-

When: Tuesday, January 7

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -115

-

Canes Record: 24-14-2 (50 Points, 3rd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-3 Win (OT) over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday, Jan. 5

-

Lightning Record: 20-15-2 (42 Points, 4th - Atlantic Division)

Lightning Last Game: 4-1 Loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday, Jan. 5