Preview: January 27 at NY Rangers

NEW YORK - The Carolina Hurricanes look to extend their point streak to six games on Tuesday when they meet the New York Rangers.

When: Tuesday, Jan. 28

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -105

Canes Record: 30-16-4 (64 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 3-2 Loss (OT) to the New York Islanders on Saturday, Jan. 25

Rangers Record: 24-21-4 (52 Points, T-5th - Metropolitan Division)

Rangers Last Game: 5-4 Loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday, Jan. 26