Preview: January 27 at NY Rangers

NEW YORK - The Carolina Hurricanes look to extend their point streak to six games on Tuesday when they meet the New York Rangers.

-

When: Tuesday, Jan. 28

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -105

-

Canes Record: 30-16-4 (64 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 3-2 Loss (OT) to the New York Islanders on Saturday, Jan. 25

-

Rangers Record: 24-21-4 (52 Points, T-5th - Metropolitan Division)

Rangers Last Game: 5-4 Loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday, Jan. 26

Last Game...

  • The Hurricanes sprung out to an early 2-0 lead on Long Island on Saturday, but the game slipped away from them there. The Islanders battled back and forced OT, where Brock Nelson won it for his team.
  • Mikko Rantanen (18:54, 5 SOG) and Taylor Hall (11:36) made their team debut under 24 hours after being acquired in a blockbuster three-team deal.

Go Fish...

  • Sebastian Aho was one of Carolina's goal-scorers in their most recent outing, giving him six points in his last four games. The marker was his 50th point of the season, reaching the 50-point marker through 50 games for the sixth time in his career.
  • He also became the fifth Finnish player in NHL history with eight consecutive 50-point seasons, joining Jari Kurri, Aleksander Barkov, Olli Jokinen and Teemu Selanne.
  • Oh, and he now has one of his good friends and best players from all of Finland on his line.

Previous Meetings vs. NYR This Season...

  • November 27: Jackson Blake scored the third-period game-winner, leading the Canes to a 4-3 victory in Raleigh on Thanksgiving Eve.
  • December 22: Pyotr Kochetkov recorded two assists in a 3-1 victory at Madison Square Garden.

Serial Killers...

  • Carolina's power play is 6-for-6 against the Rangers in two games this season and 126-for-147 on the season as a whole, ranking first in the NHL with an 85.7% success rate.
  • They've played 33 games without allowing a power-play goal this season, tied with the Dallas Stars for the most in the league.

In Net...

  • Assuming the Canes' recent rotation in net continues, Frederik Andersen (5-1-0 | 2.15 GAA | .912 SV%) would be in line to return to the crease after Pyotr Kochetkov (18-9-3 | 2.48 GAA | .903 SV%) got the nod on Long Island.
  • Picking up the win over Columbus last Thursday, Andersen became the second-fastest goalie in NHL history to reach 300 wins (501 GP) and enters tonight's tilt with five victories in his last five appearances.

On The Other Side...

  • The Rangers have steadied the ship a bit after a tumultuous few months, co-leading the league with 19 points in the month of January. They have recorded at least a point in 10 of their last 11 outings (7-1-3) and won four of their last six.
  • The biggest part of that resurgence has been a revived offense which has averaged 3.62 goals per game this month - good for 2nd in the NHL in that span. Conversely, from the start of the season to Dec. 31, New York ranked 26th with just 2.81 goals per game.
  • Star forward Artemi Panarin leads the team with 13 points in 13 games to start 2025 and backstop Igor Shesterkin is 6-1-1 with a .929 save percentage during that same timeframe.

Injury Updates

  • Forward William Carrier suffered a lower-body injury on Jan. 4. On Jan. 24, Rod Brind'Amour revealed that the forward is going to miss "a couple of months, at minimum."
  • Forward Tyson Jost suffered a lower-body injury on Dec. 31 which was labeled as "long-term" by Rod Brind'Amour on Jan. 2. He returned to practice with the team in a no-contact sweater on Jan. 19 but is still considered not close to returning.
  • Forward Jesper Fast was ruled out for the 2024-25 season in August after having neck surgery.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their white uniforms. To view the team's full 2024-25 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are scheduled to practice on Wednesday and will return to game action on Thursday night against the Chicago Blackhawks.
  • Next Game: Thursday, Jan. 30 vs. Chicago | 7:00 p.m. | Tickets | Parking | Upcoming Theme Nights

