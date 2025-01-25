Preview: January 25 at NY Islanders

Canes visit Long Island seeking fifth straight win

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

ELMONT, N.Y. - After winning their fourth consecutive contest at home on Thursday, the Carolina Hurricanes head back out on the road to battle the New York Islanders on Saturday.

-

When: Saturday, Jan. 25

Puck Drop: 7:30 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -300

-

Canes Record: 30-16-3 (63 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 7-4 Win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday, Jan. 23

-

Islanders Record: 20-20-7 (47 Points, 8th - Metropolitan Division)

Islanders Last Game: 3-1 Win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday, Jan. 24

Last Game...

  • The Hurricanes notched their league-high-tying sixth multi-goal comeback win of the season on Thursday, roaring past the Columbus Blue Jackets 7-4 at Lenovo Center.
  • Seth Jarvis highlighted the effort with his first career four-point performance, while Sebastian Aho chipped in three points.
  • Jesperi Kotkaniemi stretched his goal-scoring streak to three games and Jackson Blake recorded his first career multi-point game.
  • With 18 saves in net, Frederik Andersen notched his 300th career win in his 501st game, becoming the second-fastest goalie in NHL history to reach 300 victories behind Andrei Vasilevskiy (490 games).

Previous Meetings vs. NYI This Season...

  • December 7: Carolina gave up four goals in the second period, sinking them in a 4-3 defeat.
  • December 17: Pyotr Kochetkov recorded a 32-save shutout while Sebastian Aho and Shayne Gostisbehere notched two points apiece in a 4-0 Canes win at Lenovo Center.

Jarvy Party...

  • Seth Jarvis' second goal on Thursday moved him into the team lead with 18 this season.
  • His first career four-point performance on Thursday marked his eighth multi-point game of the season, surpassing Shayne Gostisbehere for third-most among Canes players this season.
  • He has 17 points in his last 14 games, leading the Canes in scoring since Dec. 28, and has not gone more than one game without a point since Dec. 13.

The New Guys...

  • Canes General Manager Eric Tulsky shocked the hockey world on Friday night, landing forwards Mikko Rantanen and Taylor Hall in a three-team trade.
  • While at the time of publishing it is unconfirmed whether they will make their team debut tonight or not, the trade also sent Jack Drury and Martin Necas to Colorado, leaving two holes at forward from Thursday's lineup.
  • Rantanen had 64 points (25-39--64) in 49 games with the Avalanche to start the season - good for sixth in points and tied for seventh in both goals and assists among all NHL skaters.
  • Hall had 24 points (9-15--24) in 46 games with a struggling Blackhawks club.

In Net...

  • Assuming the Canes' recent rotation in net continues, Pyotr Kochetkov (18-9-2 | 2.47 GAA | .904 SV%) could be in line for the start on Long Island this evening after Frederik Andersen (5-1-0 | 2.15 GAA | .912 SV%) backstopped Thursday's win at home.
  • Kochetkov's next appearance will be the 100th of his career. The 25-year-old would be the 10th netminder in franchise history to reach that benchmark with the club and leads all Hurricanes/Whalers goaltenders with 56 wins before his 100th game - five more than Hurricanes Hall of Famer Cam Ward (51).

On The Other Side...

  • The Islanders will be trying for a fourth consecutive win on their own tonight after beating Philadelphia last night. It's been a good week for the team, but overall, they've not had the season they'd hoped for thus far, only sitting ahead of the Buffalo Sabres in the Eastern Conference Standings.
  • Special teams have been a major issue for the group, sitting dead last in both power play (12.5%) and penalty kill (67.7%) metrics.
  • Mat Barzal, who missed some time earlier this season, appears back to his usual form, with 12 points in his last 11 games.
  • Behind it all, the trusty Ilya Sorokin picked up a 29-save win last night, meaning that the Canes may be facing Magnus Hogberg tonight.

Injury Updates

  • Forward William Carrier suffered a lower-body injury on Jan. 4. Rod Brind'Amour said on Jan. 24 that the forward is going to miss "a couple of months, at minimum."
  • Forward Tyson Jost suffered a lower-body injury on Dec. 31 which was labeled as "long-term" by Rod Brind'Amour on Jan. 2. He returned to practice with the team in a no-contact sweater on Jan. 19 but is still considered not close to returning.
  • Forward Jesper Fast was ruled out for the 2024-25 season in August after having neck surgery.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their white uniforms. To view the team's full 2024-25 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • Sunday is a scheduled off day for the Canes, and they will remain in New York until Tuesday's tilt against the Rangers.
  • Next Game: Tuesday, Jan. 28 at NY Rangers | 7:00 p.m.
  • Next Game: Thursday, Jan. 30 vs. Chicago | 7:00 p.m. | Tickets | Parking | Upcoming Theme Nights

