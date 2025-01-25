Preview: January 25 at NY Islanders

ELMONT, N.Y. - After winning their fourth consecutive contest at home on Thursday, the Carolina Hurricanes head back out on the road to battle the New York Islanders on Saturday.
-
When: Saturday, Jan. 25
Puck Drop: 7:30 p.m. ET
Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App
Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -300
-
Canes Record: 30-16-3 (63 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)
Canes Last Game: 7-4 Win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday, Jan. 23
-
Islanders Record: 20-20-7 (47 Points, 8th - Metropolitan Division)
Islanders Last Game: 3-1 Win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday, Jan. 24