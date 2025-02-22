Preview: February 22 at Toronto

TORONTO - The Carolina Hurricanes return to action following the 4 Nations Face-Off on Saturday, taking on the Toronto Maple Leafs.

-

When: Saturday, Feb. 22

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: NHL Network, FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -125

-

Carolina's Record: 33-19-4 (70 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)

Carolina's Last Game: 7-3 Win over Utah Hockey Club on Saturday, Feb. 8

-

Toronto's Record: 33-20-2 (68 Points, 2nd - Atlantic Division)

Toronto's Last Game: 2-1 Loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, Feb. 8