Preview: February 22 at Toronto

Canes open a two-game trip north of the border

Gameday 2_22 16x9
By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

TORONTO - The Carolina Hurricanes return to action following the 4 Nations Face-Off on Saturday, taking on the Toronto Maple Leafs.

-

When: Saturday, Feb. 22

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: NHL Network, FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, via Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -125

-

Carolina's Record: 33-19-4 (70 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)

Carolina's Last Game: 7-3 Win over Utah Hockey Club on Saturday, Feb. 8

-

Toronto's Record: 33-20-2 (68 Points, 2nd - Atlantic Division)

Toronto's Last Game: 2-1 Loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, Feb. 8

Last Game...

  • Carolina snapped a three-game skid just before the break, routing Utah Hockey Club on home ice.
  • The group did so without Mikko Rantanen, who missed the game due to a lower-body injury. Seth Jarvis led the way with a four-point effort and Pyotr Kochetkov earned his 20th win of the season in net.

Previous Meetings vs. TOR This Season...

  • January 9: Jordan Staal's hat trick led the Canes to a 6-3 win at Lenovo Center.

On This Day…

  • Exactly five years ago today - February 22, 2020 - in this very same building, the world learned who David Ayres was.
  • After James Reimer and Petr Mrazek went down with injuries, Ayres - then 42 years old - entered the game with 8:41 left in the second period. Allowing two goals on the first two shots he saw, he then settled in, stopping the next eight and closing out a 6-3 victory for the team.

Super Seth…

  • Seth Jarvis captured the 4 Nations Face-Off championship with Canada on Thursday and will look to carry momentum into the home stretch of the season.
  • Before the break, Jarvis picked up his second four-point performance in 16 days during Carolina's win over Utah, becoming the only NHL player to record four or more points in multiple games in 2025.
  • Only Nathan MacKinnon (4), Travis Konecny (3), Kyle Connor (3), Brayden Point (3) and new teammate Mikko Rantanen (3) have more four-point games this season.

In Net...

  • Before the break, the Canes had a consistent rotation in net, playing Frederik Andersen one night and Pyotr Kochetkov the next. Assuming the Canes' rotation continues, Frederik Andersen (6-3-0 | 2.12 GAA | .913 SV%) would be in line to return to the crease after Pyotr Kochetkov (19-10-3 | 2.47 GAA | .903 SV%) started and won against Utah on Feb. 8.
  • Should the team elect to go with Andersen, the Danish backstop would look to get back in the win column after dropping consecutive results for the first time this season in his latest two outings.
  • If they turn back to Kochetkov, he would seek to stretch his streak of allowing three or fewer goals to 13 straight games. The 25-year-old has not allowed more than three goals in a game since Dec. 27.

On The Other Side...

  • The Leafs had a three-game winning streak snapped in their final contest before the break, dropping a 2-1 decision to the Vancouver Canucks.
  • Leading scorer Mitch Marner - fresh off a 4 Nations Face-Off gold medal - ranks tied for fourth NHL scoring with 71 points in 54 games this season.
  • Star forward Auston Matthews has not scored in his last six NHL outings, but enters tonight's tilt on a four-game point streak, posting seven assists in that span.
  • Toronto's power play ranks T-11th at 23.2% on the year, but has been hot in 2025 with a 30.8% conversion rate - fifth in the NHL in that span. Conversely, the Leafs' PK ranks just T-19th since Jan. 1 at 75.6%.
  • Between the pipes, Joseph Woll has started five of the team's last six games, going 2-3-0 with a .918 SV% and 2.45 GAA. Anthony Stolarz - injured since Dec. 12 - returned to action on Feb. 6 against Seattle, making 27 saves in his team's win in the PNW.

Injury Updates

  • Forward William Carrier suffered a lower-body injury on Jan. 4. On Jan. 24, Rod Brind'Amour revealed that the forward is going to miss "a couple of months, at minimum."
  • Forward Tyson Jost said on Tuesday that he "should be good to go" for tonight's tilt after suffering a lower-body injury on Dec. 31 which was labeled as "long-term" by Rod Brind'Amour on Jan. 2.
  • Forward Jesper Fast was ruled out for the 2024-25 season in August after having neck surgery.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their white uniforms. To view the team's full 2024-25 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes travel to Montreal post-game. They are scheduled to practice on Monday before then taking on the Canadiens on Tuesday.
  • Next Game: Tuesday, Feb. 25 at Montreal | 7:00 p.m.
  • Next Home Game: Thursday, Feb. 27 vs. Buffalo | 7:00 p.m. | Whalers Night | Tickets | Parking | Upcoming Theme Nights

