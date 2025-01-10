Recap: Staal's Hat Trick Leads Canes Past Leafs

RALEIGH, N.C. - Just three days before his brother's number is set to be raised to the rafters in Raleigh, Carolina Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal recorded his team's first hat trick of the season to lead a 6-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs at Lenovo Center on Thursday.
GAME SUMMARY | BOX SCORE | UPCOMING HOME GAMES
Entering the night winners of five straight, the Maple Leafs started hot and raced out to a 2-0 lead just 7:29 into the contest. But with 6:02 left in the frame, Eric Robinson whacked home a rebound to get the hosts on the board, and just 17 seconds later, Staal finished an Andrei Svechnikov feed in front to tie the game at two heading into the break.
The Staal show continued early in the second as Carolina's captain struck shorthanded just 35 seconds into the period to give the Canes a 3-2 lead, but Auston Matthews netted on the same power play to level the score for Toronto.
Carolina's push continued, though, and Jackson Blake restored the lead at 4:58 of period two, firing five-hole from the right circle for his ninth of the campaign. Playing in his fourth NHL game, Juha Jaaska picked up his first career point with an assist on the play.
After scoring in the first minute of the middle frame, Staal completed his hat trick with another opening-minute goal in the third, deflecting a Brent Burns shot just 20 seconds into the stanza. The Canes held the Leafs off the scoreboard from there, and Seth Jarvis potted an empty-netter to seal the win with just over three minutes to play.
Pyotr Kochetkov returned to the win column with 30 saves on 33 shots.