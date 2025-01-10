Recap: Staal's Hat Trick Leads Canes Past Leafs

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour summarizing the tough start and effort that followed...

"I didn't really know what was happening there. It was beer league hockey. Beer league plays, to be honest with you. That's the stuff that we're going to do when us old guys get together and go play [in Monday's alumni game]. That's the kind of mistakes we are going to make. I didn't know what I was watching. Especially when we're handing it over to those guys (Nylander and co.), like, the best players in the world. Here's a breakaway [for you]. It was hard to watch, I'll be honest. But you turn the page and the key was that we got the next one. Then at least we were in the game and kind of get to a semblance of a game. (Staal and Martinook) kind of took over for us and at least allowed us to kind of get back in and win the game. It was a tough start. You do that over and over again, that's not a good recipe."

Rod Brind'Amour on Jordan Staal's big night...

"You're just happy for him. He does a lot for us that goes unnoticed. Tonight it was nice to see him rewarded. It was a great game by him and his line. He's a special player. He does so many things for us that mean a lot more than people give him credit for."

Jordan Martinook echoing his happiness for Staal...

"He takes such pride in playing against the top guys too. Showing up [to the rink] and we're going to (have to defend) Matthews, he loves that. For him to go out there and put up three, it's awesome. Obviously we're not relient on that every night, but when we can do that, it feels good. I'm sure he's pumped and I'm pumped for him."

Jordan Staal after his three-goal performance...

"It's cool, obviously getting rewarded with cookies is always a good thing, but you guys see my game, it hasn't changed. It's hard to play against us and to find a way to win games. When I get rewarded with (goals) it always feels good. I'm going to continue to try and help in that way and any other way I can for this group."

Juha Jaaska discussing his first NHL point...

"When I saw my name on the board, I had the same kind of emotions I had for my first game. Like, is this real? It's like you're a child and you wouldn't believe it."