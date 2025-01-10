Recap: Staal's Hat Trick Leads Canes Past Leafs

Canes' captain scores three goals in a game for the first time since Apr. 10, 2022

By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Just three days before his brother's number is set to be raised to the rafters in Raleigh, Carolina Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal recorded his team's first hat trick of the season to lead a 6-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs at Lenovo Center on Thursday.

Entering the night winners of five straight, the Maple Leafs started hot and raced out to a 2-0 lead just 7:29 into the contest. But with 6:02 left in the frame, Eric Robinson whacked home a rebound to get the hosts on the board, and just 17 seconds later, Staal finished an Andrei Svechnikov feed in front to tie the game at two heading into the break.

The Staal show continued early in the second as Carolina's captain struck shorthanded just 35 seconds into the period to give the Canes a 3-2 lead, but Auston Matthews netted on the same power play to level the score for Toronto.

Carolina's push continued, though, and Jackson Blake restored the lead at 4:58 of period two, firing five-hole from the right circle for his ninth of the campaign. Playing in his fourth NHL game, Juha Jaaska picked up his first career point with an assist on the play.

After scoring in the first minute of the middle frame, Staal completed his hat trick with another opening-minute goal in the third, deflecting a Brent Burns shot just 20 seconds into the stanza. The Canes held the Leafs off the scoreboard from there, and Seth Jarvis potted an empty-netter to seal the win with just over three minutes to play.

Pyotr Kochetkov returned to the win column with 30 saves on 33 shots.

Stats & Standouts

  • It's hard to believe, but Jordan Staal's hat trick was just the fourth of his 1,295-game career and his first since Apr. 10, 2022. His first three-goal showing came nearly 18 years ago on Feb. 10, 2007, during his rookie campaign with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Their opponent that night? The Toronto Maple Leafs.
  • Per OptaStats, Staal also joins Jaromir Jagr as the only two players in NHL history to have a hat trick at 18 or younger and at 36 or older. He's the third player in Hurricanes history to score a hat trick at 36 or older, joining Ray Whitney and Canes Head Coach Rod Brind'Amour.
  • With tonight's scoring spree, Staal extended his point streak to a season-high-tying three games. And with an assist on Staal's first goal, Andrei Svechnikov also has points in three straight.
  • Eric Robinson snapped a six-game goal drought with his 50th career marker in the first period. The 29-year-old is up to 10 tucks on the year - tied for the second-most in a season in his career and two shy of matching his career-best mark of 12, set in 2022-23.
  • Separated by just 17 seconds, the first-period tallies from Robinson and Staal marked the second-fastest pair of goals scored by Carolina this season after the team combined for two in 14 seconds against Boston on Oct. 31.
  • After coming out on the wrong side of a tough-luck loss to Tampa despite turning aside 30 of 33 shots on Tuesday, Pyotr Kochetkov earned a trip back into the win column with the same stat line this evening. The 25-year-old is 6-1-0 when making 30+ saves this season.

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour summarizing the tough start and effort that followed...

"I didn't really know what was happening there. It was beer league hockey. Beer league plays, to be honest with you. That's the stuff that we're going to do when us old guys get together and go play [in Monday's alumni game]. That's the kind of mistakes we are going to make. I didn't know what I was watching. Especially when we're handing it over to those guys (Nylander and co.), like, the best players in the world. Here's a breakaway [for you]. It was hard to watch, I'll be honest. But you turn the page and the key was that we got the next one. Then at least we were in the game and kind of get to a semblance of a game. (Staal and Martinook) kind of took over for us and at least allowed us to kind of get back in and win the game. It was a tough start. You do that over and over again, that's not a good recipe."

Rod Brind'Amour on Jordan Staal's big night...

"You're just happy for him. He does a lot for us that goes unnoticed. Tonight it was nice to see him rewarded. It was a great game by him and his line. He's a special player. He does so many things for us that mean a lot more than people give him credit for."

Jordan Martinook echoing his happiness for Staal...

"He takes such pride in playing against the top guys too. Showing up [to the rink] and we're going to (have to defend) Matthews, he loves that. For him to go out there and put up three, it's awesome. Obviously we're not relient on that every night, but when we can do that, it feels good. I'm sure he's pumped and I'm pumped for him."

Jordan Staal after his three-goal performance...

"It's cool, obviously getting rewarded with cookies is always a good thing, but you guys see my game, it hasn't changed. It's hard to play against us and to find a way to win games. When I get rewarded with (goals) it always feels good. I'm going to continue to try and help in that way and any other way I can for this group."

Juha Jaaska discussing his first NHL point...

"When I saw my name on the board, I had the same kind of emotions I had for my first game. Like, is this real? It's like you're a child and you wouldn't believe it."

What's Next?

The Canes are right back in action on Friday night against the Vancouver Canucks at Lenovo Center.

Next Game: Friday, Jan. 10 vs. Vancouver | 7:00 pm | Tickets | Parking | Upcoming Theme Nights

