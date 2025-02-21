Jarvis, Canada Win 4 Nations Face-Off Championship

BOSTON - It took three grueling periods and 8:18 of breakneck overtime hockey, but Seth Jarvis and Team Canada captured the 4 Nations Face-Off championship with a 3-2 victory over Team USA at TD Garden in Boston on Thursday.

Thanks to Connor McDavid's OT heroics, Canada got its revenge on the U.S. after falling to its rival in Montreal last Saturday. The two clubs traded goals through regulation time on Thursday, providing a thrilling follow-up to the fireworks at Bell Centre in the round-robin clash.

Jarvis skated 12:45 in the title tilt, making his return to the Canadian lineup after sitting out his team's last game against Finland. He recorded one shot, blocked another and doled out three hits en route to a gold medal in his senior international debut.