Jarvis, Canada Win 4 Nations Face-Off Championship

Canes forward helps his country capture inaugural tournament title

jarvis_cover

© Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

By Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

BOSTON - It took three grueling periods and 8:18 of breakneck overtime hockey, but Seth Jarvis and Team Canada captured the 4 Nations Face-Off championship with a 3-2 victory over Team USA at TD Garden in Boston on Thursday.

Thanks to Connor McDavid's OT heroics, Canada got its revenge on the U.S. after falling to its rival in Montreal last Saturday. The two clubs traded goals through regulation time on Thursday, providing a thrilling follow-up to the fireworks at Bell Centre in the round-robin clash.

Jarvis skated 12:45 in the title tilt, making his return to the Canadian lineup after sitting out his team's last game against Finland. He recorded one shot, blocked another and doled out three hits en route to a gold medal in his senior international debut.

Playing on Thursday in front of friends and family who made the trip east, the Winnipeg, Man. native finished the four-game foray with one assist, recorded in Canada's opener against Sweden.

Jarvis previously represented his home country in international competition at the 2018 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge and won silver at the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, posting four points in five games.

On the flip side, it was a cruel result for Team USA defenseman and Hurricanes alternate captain Jaccob Slavin as the blueliner was among the best skaters on either club in Thursday's championship and throughout the tournament.

Logging the game's second-highest ice time at 28:32 - just 18 seconds behind his partner, Minnesota's Brock Faber - Slavin routinely held Canada's stars in check and officially recorded three blocked shots, including one from his own Carolina teammate in Jarvis.

Slavin concluded his tournament run with the seventh-highest average ice time among all skaters and a team-high +3 rating. Only Canada's Nathan MacKinnon - who was named tournament MVP - and Sweden's Joel Eriksson Ek (both +4) recorded higher plus-minus ratings.

News Feed

4 Nations Face-Off Championship Preview

How Did The Canes Spend Their Break?

Injury Report: Jost 'Should Be Good To Go' As Canes Get Set To Resume Play

Checking In With The Canes At The 4 Nations Face-Off

Canes Recall Stillman From Chicago

What To Watch For The Rest Of The 2024-25 Regular Season

At The Break: Looking Back At The Canes' Season So Far

Preview: Canes At The 4 Nations Face-Off

After The Storm: Inside Carolina's Win Over Utah

Recap: Jarvis, Aho Help Canes Hit Break On A High Note 

Canes Assign Jaaska and Morrow To Chicago

Projected Lineup: February 8 vs. Utah

Preview: February 8 vs. Utah

Recap: Canes Bottled Up By Minnesota

Projected Lineup: February 6 at Minnesota

Preview: February 6 at Minnesota

A Midseason Check-In On The Chicago Wolves

Recap: Special Teams 'The Difference' In Shutout Loss To Jets