Preview: December 30 at Toronto

TORONTO - The Carolina Hurricanes will try for a third consecutive win on Saturday as they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs in their final game of 2023.

When: Saturday, December 30

Puck Drop: 7 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Canes Record: 19-12-4 (42 Points, T-3rd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 5-3 Win over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday, December 28

Maple Leafs Record: 17-9-6 (41 Points, 3rd, Atlantic Division)

Maple Leafs Last Game: 6-5 Loss (OT) to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday, December 29