Preview: December 30 at Toronto

Canes look to pick up at least one point for the ninth time in 10 games

LeadGraphic_123023_16x9
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

TORONTO - The Carolina Hurricanes will try for a third consecutive win on Saturday as they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs in their final game of 2023.

-

When: Saturday, December 30

Puck Drop: 7 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

-

Canes Record: 19-12-4 (42 Points, T-3rd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 5-3 Win over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday, December 28

-

Maple Leafs Record: 17-9-6 (41 Points, 3rd, Atlantic Division)

Maple Leafs Last Game: 6-5 Loss (OT) to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday, December 29

Last Time Out

  • The Canes earned a second win in as many nights on Thursday, taking down the Montreal Canadiens just 24 hours after a victory in Nashville. After an early 2-0 lead was washed away, and the game was tied at 3-3 in the third, Andrei Svechnikov emerged with the game-winner, one of his three goals on the night. Jesper Fast scored the other two for Carolina and Antti Raanta earned the win in net, his first start since returning from a two-game stint in the American Hockey League.

Svechnikov's On A Roll

  • Recording his third career regular-season hat trick on Thursday, #37 doubled his season total in goals on just three shots.  Now with three consecutive multi-point performances, Svechnikov has produced seven points in those games.

Four More For Aho?

  • Sebastian Aho totaled four points in both Wednesday and Thursday's wins, becoming the first player in franchise history to produce four points in consecutive days.  The first player NHL player to do so in over 20 years, he now leads all Canes skaters in goals (14), assists (25), points (39), power-play assists (11), power-play points (15), multi-assist games (6) and multi-point games (11) this season.

Bunting's Return To The Six

  • Forward Michael Bunting will play his first game back in Toronto tonight since signing with Carolina this offseason.  The Scarborough, Ontario native registered 112 points in 161 games with the Maple Leafs over the past two seasons (2021-23).

In Net

  • Raanta's victory over Montreal on Thursday means Pyotr Kochetkov will be back between the pipes this evening. Although last Saturday against the Islanders went a little rocky, the young netminder has been mostly superb this month. Since December 12 in Ottawa, the Canes have earned points in six of Kochetkov's seven starts, as he's posted a .931 save percentage.

On The Other Side

  • The Maple Leafs and Blue Jackets played another wild, high-scoring affair last night, with Columbus ultimately coming out on top.  Despite now being 5-3-4 in December, Toronto's 49 goals still lead all 32 NHL teams.  Their power play, a big part of that scoring, is still operating at a 30.3% success rate this month.  Led by Auston Matthews' 21 points in 11 games, William Nylander chases right behind with 20 points in 12 games.  While the team has no trouble scoring, if there's one area where they've had difficulty, it's the penalty kill.  In their own building this season, they've killed off just 74% of penalties, ranking 29th league-wide.

Injury Updates

  • Goaltender Frederik Andersen has been sidelined since the team announced on November 6 that he is dealing with a blood clotting issue. General Manager Don Waddell shared on December 17 that he has been cleared and could start skating again soon.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their white sweaters tonight. A complete uniform schedule for the season can be found here.

What's Next After Tonight?

  • The Canes will fly home immediately post-game and are scheduled to practice at Invisalign Arena on both Sunday and Monday.  They'll then return to game action on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden against the New York Rangers.

Worth A Click

Two Canes Prospects To Participate In 2024 World Junior Championship

Mailbag #73: Jack Drury

Dell Joins Canes On A Free Agent Tryout

Andersen To Resume Skating Soon

Kochetkov's Most Electrifying Saves Yet

Bucket List: When and Why?

Whalers Night: In White!

Williams Named To Hurricanes Hall of Fame

Prospects: Where Are They Playing?

Uniform Schedule For 2023-24

2023-24 Single Game Tickets

News Feed

Svechnikov Scores Three In Win Over Montreal

Svechnikov Scores Three In Win Over Montreal
Projected Lineup: December 28 vs. Montreal

Projected Lineup: December 28 vs. Montreal
Preview: December 28 vs. Montreal

Preview: December 28 vs. Montreal
Aho's Monster Night Leads Canes To Victory In Nashville

Aho's Monster Night Leads Canes To Victory In Nashville
Projected Lineup: December 27 at Nashville

Projected Lineup: December 27 at Nashville
Preview: December 27 at Nashville

Preview: December 27 at Nashville
Canes Recall Raanta From Chicago

Canes Recall Raanta From Chicago
Two Canes Prospects To Participate In 2024 World Junior Championship

Two Canes Prospects To Participate In 2024 World Junior Championship
Canes 'Not Sharp' In Loss To Islanders

Canes 'Not Sharp' In Loss To Islanders
Projected Lineup: December 23 vs. New York

Projected Lineup: December 23 vs. New York
Preview: December 23 vs. New York

Preview: December 23 vs. New York
Mailbag #73: Jack Drury

Mailbag #73: Jack Drury
Point Streak Moves To Six Games In Pittsburgh

Point Streak Moves To Six Games In Pittsburgh
Projected Lineup: December 21 at Pittsburgh

Projected Lineup: December 21 at Pittsburgh
Preview: December 21 at Pittsburgh

Preview: December 21 at Pittsburgh
Perfect Special Teams Performance Leads Canes Past Golden Knights

Perfect Special Teams Performance Leads Canes Past Golden Knights
Projected Lineup: December 19 vs. Vegas

Projected Lineup: December 19 vs. Vegas
Dell Joins Canes On A Free Agent Tryout

Dell Joins Canes On A Free Agent Tryout