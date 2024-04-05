Preview: April 5 vs. Washington

Canes continue a stretch of three home games in four days

By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to get back on track as they host the Washington Capitals on Friday.

When: Friday, April 5

Puck Drop: 7 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, Provided By Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -275

Canes Record: 47-22-7 (101 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-1 Loss to the Boston Bruins on Thursday, April 4

Capitals Record: 36-29-10 (82 Points, 5th, Metropolitan Division)

Capitals Last Game: 4-1 Loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, April 4

Previous Meetings This Season

  • December 17: Evgeny Kuznetsov wins it in the shootout for Washington, 2-1.
  • January 5: Carolina scores five in the third, winning 6-2 in Vasily Ponomarev's NHL debut.
  • March 22: Washington wins a wild back-and-forth affair, 7-6 in a shootout.

Last Time Out

  • The Canes had a sluggish start on Thursday, allowing three goals to the Bruins in the game's opening 10:46.
  • It was a relatively even contest after that, but the early damage was too much to overcome for Rod Brind'Amour's group.
  • Jack Drury dropped the gloves and Jake Guentzel netted a second period goal, but when the final horn sounded it was a 4-1 result for Boston.

Jake's Immediate Impact

  • Since being acquired on March 7, all Guentzel has done is produce.
  • Now with 17 points in 12 games with the team, he was very noticeable on Thursday, registering the team's lone tally and a team-high six shots.
  • Unfortunately, his perfect streak of not being on the ice for a goal against with Carolina came to a halt against Boston, as he, Sebastian Aho, and Seth Jarvis were on the ice for two of the B's first period tallies.

Be Ready To Go From The Start

  • In 15 games during the month of March, Carolina allowed just four total first period goals, the fewest allowed by any team in any period in the league.  Thursday was a harsh difference though, giving up three and sinking early.
  • On the season, Carolina owns a +7 goal differential in the first period, but the second has been their bread and butter.  At +34 during the middle 20 minutes of regulation, no team has been better.

In Net

  • Since Frederik Andersen returned on March 7, the Canes have gone with a rotation of him and Pyotr Kochetkov between the pipes. With Andersen having played on Thursday, it feels likely that Kochetkov will get the nod this evening.
  • The 24-year-old recorded a 26-save shutout against Montreal on Saturday, rebounding nicely after a rare pair of consecutive losses.
  • Kochetkov has been one of, if not the best goalie in the Eastern Conference since mid-December, producing a .924 save percentage over 27 games.

On The Other Side

  • Washington continues fighting for a playoff spot but was dealt a tough blow on Thursday as they lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins.
  • It was the fourth loss in a row for the group and now they find themselves as one of four teams, separated by just two points, competing for the final Eastern Conference Wild Card spot.
  • Alexander Ovechkin has regained form since the All-Star break, tied for fifth among all NHL skaters with 18 goals since the midseason classic.
  • Unfortunately for them, the Caps have been the ones being scored on a lot recently, allowing a whopping 33 goals in their last eight games.  No NHL team has allowed more since March 20.

Injury Updates

  • The Canes currently do not have any injured players.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their black sweaters.

Additional Game Information

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are scheduled to be off on Saturday but will then return to practice on Sunday against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

