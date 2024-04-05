Preview: April 5 vs. Washington

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to get back on track as they host the Washington Capitals on Friday.

-

When: Friday, April 5

Puck Drop: 7 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Odds at Time of Publishing, Provided By Fanatics Sportsbook: Canes -275

-

Canes Record: 47-22-7 (101 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-1 Loss to the Boston Bruins on Thursday, April 4

-

Capitals Record: 36-29-10 (82 Points, 5th, Metropolitan Division)

Capitals Last Game: 4-1 Loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, April 4