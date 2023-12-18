RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes claimed at least one point in the standings for a fourth consecutive game on Sunday but fell 2-1 to the Washington Capitals in a shootout.
Canes Extended Point Streak But Fall In Shootout To Capitals
Kochetkov allows just one goal for a third consecutive appearance
Kochetkov Weathers The Early Storm...
On a treacherous weather day in Raleigh, the Capitals brought the harsh conditions inside to start the night, testing Pyotr Kochetkov in the opening minutes.
Both Alexander Ovechkin and Dylan Strome had good-looking chances, but Carolina's netminder did what he needed to do to avoid his team from falling behind.
An important start for Kochetkov, the opportunity came just hours after Yaniv Perets was and Antti Raanta was , likely indicating that the 24-year-old has the chance to run between the pipes as far as his performance will take him.
In front of Kochetkov, Carolina thought they had the lone goal of the first period during a power play chance, but a one-time drive by Brady Skjei from Martin Necas was wiped off due to goaltender interference.
Thanks to that, play moved to the middle 20 scoreless.
One Apiece...
In the second, the flawless goaltending gave way, and Sebastian Aho earned his club the first lead of the night.
Stefan Noesen, wreaked havoc on the forecheck to start the sequence, forcing a turnover and allowing Seth Jarvis to hit #20 with a perfect pass in the slot.
Aho's fifth point in his last four games, his 12th goal of the season put Carolina ahead for the next 3:52.
The short-lived lead would go by the wayside thanks to Martin Fehervary of the Capitals and a missed defensive assignment for the Canes.
Washington's defenseman jumped in the rush and was given the space to walk right through the slot with the puck, firing and beating Kochetkov after the Carolina forward didn't track his man back in the play.
Fehervary's first goal of the season advanced the game to the third, 1-1.
To The Decision...
Carolina put the pedal to the metal in the third period, trying to close out the contest before the end of 60 minutes.
Outshooting the Caps 13-5, Aho came within inches of netting a winner, put rang the iron behind Darcy Kuemper for the best chance of the stanza.
Needing a seventh overtime of the season, Washington dominated possession for almost the full five minutes but put just one shot onto Kochetkov. A very low-event extra session necessitated a shootout.
In the skills competition, Evgeny Kuznetsov scored the lone tally, earning his team the extra point.
They Said It...
Rod Brind'Amour sharing his thoughts on the performance...
"We did everything we wanted to do, we just didn't score. The game went exactly how we thought it was going to go, based on how they played all year. They've played tight, tight games. I thought we stuck with our game plan really well. We hit a few goalposts. A couple of inches here or there and it would've been a different story."
Sebastian Aho giving Washington credit, but also saying that the man advantage needed to capitalize on one of their chances...
"They played a really good game defensively. So did we. It was a tight, hard-fought game. In this kind of game, a power play goal would have been a game-changer... It wasn't all bad, but scoring a power play goal gives us an edge tonight."
Seth Jarvis showing love to Kochetkov, who allowed just one goal for a third straight appearance...
"He did great. It sucks we couldn't bail him out in the shootout. He did a fantastic job of getting us there."
What's Next?
The Canes are scheduled to practice on Monday and return to game action Tuesday against the Vegas Golden Knights.
Worth A Click
Svechnikov 'Out For At Least A While'
Mailbag #72: Team Performance Chef Sean Murnane
Projected Salary Cap Jump, 2024 Draft Info Announced
Players Visit Lil' Lady Canes Practice
Williams Named To Hurricanes Hall of Fame
Prospects: Where Are They Playing?