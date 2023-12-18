Canes Extended Point Streak But Fall In Shootout To Capitals

Kochetkov Weathers The Early Storm...

On a treacherous weather day in Raleigh, the Capitals brought the harsh conditions inside to start the night, testing Pyotr Kochetkov in the opening minutes.

Both Alexander Ovechkin and Dylan Strome had good-looking chances, but Carolina's netminder did what he needed to do to avoid his team from falling behind.

An important start for Kochetkov, the opportunity came just hours after Yaniv Perets was and Antti Raanta was , likely indicating that the 24-year-old has the chance to run between the pipes as far as his performance will take him.

In front of Kochetkov, Carolina thought they had the lone goal of the first period during a power play chance, but a one-time drive by Brady Skjei from Martin Necas was wiped off due to goaltender interference.

Thanks to that, play moved to the middle 20 scoreless.