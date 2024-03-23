Capitals Take Roller Coaster Result From Canes

Starting Slow (Comparitavely)...

Playing their third set of back-to-back games in 14 days, the Canes went into action tonight with a welcomed reinforcement to their lineup. Forward Teuvo Teravainen, who had missed the team's last four games due to an upper-body injury, was ready to draw back in, allowing the team to get back to their standard formation of 12 forwards and six defensemen.

Turning to Pyotr Kochetkov between the pipes, the young netminder got some early run support.

Newcomer Jake Guentzel and his center Sebastian Aho continued their budding chemistry, this time as the trade deadline acquisition set up #20 for his team-leading 28th goal of the season.

Working with an early lead, it wasn't all sunshine and roses for Rod Brind'Amour's group.

The group, playing in their 10th game in 16 days, looked just a bit out of sync.

After Brett Pesce hauled down Alex Ovechkin, Washington capitalized on their first and only power play of the period, evening the score at 1-1.

One of just four shots in the period for the Capitals, it looked as if the two teams were headed back to the locker room tied.

Instead, as we've seen several times lately from the reigning Metropolitan Division Champions, a late-period goal put them back in the driver's seat.

Inside the final minute, Jesperi Kotkaniemi got in on the forecheck, disrupting Darcy Kuemper and prying the puck free. Locating it before any Washington defender, he then found Jaccob Slavin jumping up into the zone to put their team ahead 2-1.