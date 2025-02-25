WRAL To Broadcast Additional Canes Games Sponsored By Coastal Credit Union And Closets By Design

RALEIGH, N.C. - Doug Warf, President of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has partnered with Capitol Broadcasting Company (CBC) to simulcast two of the team’s FanDuel Sports Network game broadcasts on CBC’s flagship Triangle station: WRAL-TV. The Hurricanes’ game against the Boston Bruins on Thursday, March 6 will air on WRAL at 7 p.m. The team’s game vs. the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, April 2 will be available on WRAL at 7 p.m.

“We are excited to once again partner with our friends at Capitol Broadcasting to expand access to our live broadcasts, after successfully doing so this past Thanksgiving,” said Warf. “We appreciate FanDuel Sports Network for working with us to help simulcast these games over the air on WRAL to showcase our great team to more fans across the Carolinas.”

In addition to WRAL, the games will air on the following stations in the Carolinas owned by Gray Media and Sinclair Broadcast Group: