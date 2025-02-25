WRAL To Broadcast Additional Canes Games Sponsored By Coastal Credit Union And Closets By Design

Mar. 6 and Apr. 2 games will be available over the air

2.21.25 Time Changes
By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Doug Warf, President of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has partnered with Capitol Broadcasting Company (CBC) to simulcast two of the team’s FanDuel Sports Network game broadcasts on CBC’s flagship Triangle station: WRAL-TV. The Hurricanes’ game against the Boston Bruins on Thursday, March 6 will air on WRAL at 7 p.m. The team’s game vs. the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, April 2 will be available on WRAL at 7 p.m.

“We are excited to once again partner with our friends at Capitol Broadcasting to expand access to our live broadcasts, after successfully doing so this past Thanksgiving,” said Warf. “We appreciate FanDuel Sports Network for working with us to help simulcast these games over the air on WRAL to showcase our great team to more fans across the Carolinas.”

In addition to WRAL, the games will air on the following stations in the Carolinas owned by Gray Media and Sinclair Broadcast Group:

March 6 vs. Boston
April 2 vs. Washington

Charlotte, NC – WBTV 3.2    

Charlotte, NC – WBTV 3.2    

Greenville-New Bern, NC – WITN 7.2

Greenville-New Bern, NC – WITN 7.2

Columbia, SC – WPAM 18.1 and WIS 10.4

Columbia, SC – WPAM 18.1 and WIS 10.4

Greensboro, NC – WMYV 48.1

Greensboro, NC – WMYV 48.1

Wilmington, NC – WILM 10.1

Wilmington, NC – WILM 10.1

Charleston, SC – WZCH 35.3 and WCSC 5.7

Charleston, SC – WZCH 35.3 and WCSC 5.7

Greenville and Spartanburg, SC – WHNS 21.2

Greenville and Spartanburg, SC – WHNS 21.2

Myrtle Beach, SC – WMBF 32.3

Myrtle Beach, SC – WMBF 32.3

About Capitol Broadcasting Company:
Capitol Broadcasting Company, Inc. is a diversified communications company which owns and/or operates WRAL-TV, WRAZ-TV, WRAL-FM, WRAL-HD2, WNGT-CD, WCMC-FM, WCMC-HD1, WDNC-AM, WCMC-HD2, WCMC-HD3, WCLY-AM, WCMC-HD4, Microspace, and WRAL Digital in Raleigh, NC; WILM-TV, WILT-LD and Sunrise Broadcasting in Wilmington, NC; The Durham Bulls Baseball Club, Bull City Hospitality, and Coastal Plain League in Durham, NC; The Holly Springs Salamanders in Holly Springs, NC; The Greenville Yard Gnomes in Greenville, NC; the American Underground startup hub in Durham, NC; and real estate interests including the American Tobacco Historic District in Durham, NC; Rocky Mount Mills in Rocky Mount, NC; MoJud Lofts in Greensboro, NC; and The Thread in Rock Hill, SC.

