Orlov's Big Night Leads Canes To Victory In Ottawa

Call And Response Start...

Getting right back into action after a thrilling come-from-behind effort in Toronto just 24 hours prior, Carolina was in search of a third win in four nights.

Going into a second consecutive game without Teuvo Teravainen, the Canes also began the evening with an adjusted alignment at forward. Making changes to the lines midway through the second period yesterday, Jake Guentzel notably remained on the top line alongside Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis.

Reuniting the consistent trio of Jordan Martinook, Jordan Staal, and Jesper Fast, Carolina's offense was then first to the scoreboard tonight.

Killing off an early infraction to Brendan Lemieux, the team flipped the momentum immediately following. #28 stepped out of the box and hit a streaking Dmitry Orlov, sending him in all alone for the game-opening goal.

Entering the night 27-7-3 when scoring first, the Canes were in a good spot to start the affair, but Ottawa pushed back.

As the period progressed the home team started to test Frederik Andersen more and more, tying the contest before the intermission. Thomas Chabot, returning to the lineup for the first time in 11 days, found twine to pull the game even.