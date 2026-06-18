NHL Announces Current Order of Selection For 2026 Draft

RALEIGH, N.C. - The National Hockey League announced the current order of selection for the 2025 Draft on Wednesday, with the Carolina Hurricanes holding four picks.
- Round 1, #31 Overall
- Round 4, #105 Overall (from San Jose)
- Round 6, #165 Overall (from San Jose)
- Round 6, #192
Round 1 will be on Friday, June 26, beginning at 7 p.m. ET, and will be broadcast on ESPN and ESPN+ in the U.S.
Rounds 2-7 will be on Saturday, June 27, starting at 11 a.m. ET, and will be broadcast on NHL Network and ESPN+ in the U.S.
The last time Carolina selected in the first round, the club plucked Bradly Nadeau from Penticton of the BCHL in 2023. Under a year later, he made his NHL debut, and his first full pro season in 2024-25 culminated in him being named to both the AHL All-Rookie Team and the AHL Top Prospects Team. This past season, he was an AHL All-Star and skated in 12 games with the Canes, recording three goals.
Outgoing Picks
- This year's second-round pick was included as part of the trade for K'Andre Miller.
- This year's third-round pick belongs to the Utah Mammoth as a result of the team's trade for Shayne Gostisbehere in March of 2023.
- This year's fourth-round pick belongs to the Colorado Avalanche, moved as a piece in the January 2025 trade including Mikko Rantanen.
- This year's fifth-round pick was sent to the Nashville Predators in exchange for Mark Jankowski at last year's trade deadline.
- This year's seventh-round pick is now in the hands of the Montreal Canadiens, after the team used it to acquire Cayden Primeau's rights ahead of last year's free agency period.
Acquired Picks
- San Jose's fourth-round pick was acquired in January in exchange for taking on the contract of defenseman Kyle Masters.
- Toronto's sixth-round pick was received in March of 2024 in return for the rights to prospect Cade Webber.
More Info
- To view last year's Draft Hub and to learn more about the players selected by Carolina, click here.