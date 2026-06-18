NHL Announces Current Order of Selection For 2026 Draft

Carolina currently holds four picks at this year's event, beginning with #31 overall

6.18.26 Draft
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - The National Hockey League announced the current order of selection for the 2025 Draft on Wednesday, with the Carolina Hurricanes holding four picks.

  • Round 1, #31 Overall
  • Round 4, #105 Overall (from San Jose)
  • Round 6, #165 Overall (from San Jose)
  • Round 6, #192

Round 1 will be on Friday, June 26, beginning at 7 p.m. ET, and will be broadcast on ESPN and ESPN+ in the U.S.

Rounds 2-7 will be on Saturday, June 27, starting at 11 a.m. ET, and will be broadcast on NHL Network and ESPN+ in the U.S.

The last time Carolina selected in the first round, the club plucked Bradly Nadeau from Penticton of the BCHL in 2023. Under a year later, he made his NHL debut, and his first full pro season in 2024-25 culminated in him being named to both the AHL All-Rookie Team and the AHL Top Prospects Team. This past season, he was an AHL All-Star and skated in 12 games with the Canes, recording three goals.

Outgoing Picks

  • This year's second-round pick was included as part of the trade for K'Andre Miller.
  • This year's third-round pick belongs to the Utah Mammoth as a result of the team's trade for Shayne Gostisbehere in March of 2023.
  • This year's fourth-round pick belongs to the Colorado Avalanche, moved as a piece in the January 2025 trade including Mikko Rantanen.
  • This year's fifth-round pick was sent to the Nashville Predators in exchange for Mark Jankowski at last year's trade deadline.
  • This year's seventh-round pick is now in the hands of the Montreal Canadiens, after the team used it to acquire Cayden Primeau's rights ahead of last year's free agency period.

Acquired Picks

  • San Jose's fourth-round pick was acquired in January in exchange for taking on the contract of defenseman Kyle Masters.
  • Toronto's sixth-round pick was received in March of 2024 in return for the rights to prospect Cade Webber.

More Info

  • To view last year's Draft Hub and to learn more about the players selected by Carolina, click here.

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