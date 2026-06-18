NHL Announces Current Order of Selection For 2026 Draft

RALEIGH, N.C. - The National Hockey League announced the current order of selection for the 2025 Draft on Wednesday, with the Carolina Hurricanes holding four picks.

Round 1, #31 Overall

Round 4, #105 Overall (from San Jose)

Round 6, #165 Overall (from San Jose)

Round 6, #192

Round 1 will be on Friday, June 26, beginning at 7 p.m. ET, and will be broadcast on ESPN and ESPN+ in the U.S.

Rounds 2-7 will be on Saturday, June 27, starting at 11 a.m. ET, and will be broadcast on NHL Network and ESPN+ in the U.S.

The last time Carolina selected in the first round, the club plucked Bradly Nadeau from Penticton of the BCHL in 2023. Under a year later, he made his NHL debut, and his first full pro season in 2024-25 culminated in him being named to both the AHL All-Rookie Team and the AHL Top Prospects Team. This past season, he was an AHL All-Star and skated in 12 games with the Canes, recording three goals.

Outgoing Picks

This year's second-round pick was included as part of the trade for K'Andre Miller.

This year's third-round pick belongs to the Utah Mammoth as a result of the team's trade for Shayne Gostisbehere in March of 2023.

in March of 2023. This year's fourth-round pick belongs to the Colorado Avalanche, moved as a piece in the January 2025 trade including Mikko Rantanen.

This year's fifth-round pick was sent to the Nashville Predators in exchange for Mark Jankowski at last year's trade deadline.

at last year's trade deadline. This year's seventh-round pick is now in the hands of the Montreal Canadiens, after the team used it to acquire Cayden Primeau's rights ahead of last year's free agency period.

Acquired Picks

San Jose's fourth-round pick was acquired in January in exchange for taking on the contract of defenseman Kyle Masters.

Toronto's sixth-round pick was received in March of 2024 in return for the rights to prospect Cade Webber.

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