Canes Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule

RALEIGH, N.C. – The National Hockey League today released the 2026-27 regular-season schedules for its 32 member clubs. The Carolina Hurricanes will open the season against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday, Sept. 29. The team’s full schedule is linked here.

Some features of the Hurricanes’ 2026-27 regular-season schedule:

OPENING AT HOME: The Hurricanes will begin the season at home for the ninth time in the last 10 seasons. Carolina has won five of its last six season openers on home ice.

2026 NHL GLOBAL SERIES FINLAND: Carolina will travel to Helsinki, Finland to face off against the Seattle Kraken as part of the 2026 NHL Global Series™ Finland. Each team will host a regular season game at Veikkaus Arena in Helsinki, Finland on November 12 and November 14.

SATURDAY NIGHT IN RALEIGHWOOD: Carolina hosts 12 Saturday games at Lenovo Center this season. The Hurricanes had 10 Saturday home games in 2025-26, going 8-1-1.

METRO MATCHUPS: The Hurricanes have four games against each of their Metropolitan Division rivals – the Columbus Blue Jackets, New York Islanders, New York Rangers, New Jersey Devils, Philadelphia Flyers, Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals.

HOME SWEET HOME: Carolina hosts five consecutive games at Lenovo Center from Jan. 28-Feb. 13, with the NHL All-Star Weekend taking place on Feb. 5-6 at UBS Arena on Long Island, N.Y. The club plays its most home games in the month of January (eight).

CELEBRATE THE HOLIDAYS WITH THE CANES: Carolina will play one home game during the week of Thanksgiving against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, Nov. 28. The Hurricanes’ final home game before the Christmas break is on Sunday, Dec. 13 against Boston at 1 pm ET, and they host Pittsburgh on Saturday, Dec. 26 and Tampa Bay on Monday, Dec. 28 after the break. The Hurricanes will also ring in the New Year against the Nashville Predators on Jan. 2.

GOING BACK-TO-BACK: The Hurricanes will play 12 sets of back-to-back games in 2026-27. They played 15 back-to-backs in 2025-26, with a 16-9-5 record in those contests.

THE ROAD AHEAD: Carolina’s 2026-27 schedule includes three stretches of four or more consecutive road games, with a season-long, five-game trip through Winnipeg, Calgary, Vancouver, Edmonton and St. Louis from Oct. 17-24. The Hurricanes play their most road games in the month of March (10).