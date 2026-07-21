Hurricanes To Launch Own Sports Network

RALEIGH, N.C. - Brian Fork, CEO of Hurricanes Holdings, today announced the launch of the team’s own sports network, which will serve as the new exclusive local television home of Carolina Hurricanes hockey. Owned and operated by Hurricanes Holdings, the organization will oversee all aspects of production, distribution, sales and marketing for the network, in collaboration with the National Hockey League.

“We’re thrilled to launch our own sports network, and provide consistent access to Hurricanes hockey for our great fans,” said Fork. “More than ever before, the organization will have the freedom to deliver innovative programming that strengthens the connection between the team, its fans and its community partners.”

Hurricanes fans will be able to watch the team’s games through a variety of options this season, including cable, satellite and streaming services. Additional details regarding the network’s name and branding, distribution partners, channel locations and direct-to-consumer streaming options and pricing will be announced prior to the start of the regular season.

Hurricanes game broadcasts will continue to feature Play-by-Play Announcer Mike Maniscalco and Television Analyst Tripp Tracy on the new network. Maniscalco, who was recognized as North Carolina Sportscaster of the Year for 2025 by the National Sports Media Association (NSMA), is entering his 11th season with the Hurricanes and seventh as the team’s play-by-play announcer. Tracy, a former professional goaltender, is entering his 28th season as the team’s television analyst. He was named NCMA’s Co-Sportscaster of the Year in 2024.

The Hurricanes were a part of record-setting viewership numbers throughout their run to the 2026 Stanley Cup championship. Their six-game Stanley Cup Final series against the Vegas Golden Knights was the fifth-most-watched Cup Final on record, drawing the largest television audience for the series since 2019. TNT Sports’ broadcasts of Carolina’s Eastern Conference Final series against the Montreal Canadiens served as the network’s most-watched Conference Final on record. Carolina’s Game 1 victory against Philadelphia in the Second Round registered as the most-watched Second Round Game 1 in history, surpassing Devils-Flyers on NBC in 2012.