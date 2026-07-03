Q&A: Justin Poirier

Catching up with the dynamic forward at this year's Development Camp

7.1.26 Poirier

© Josh Lavallee/Carolina Hurricanes

By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Carolina Hurricanes prospect Justin Poirier has been a point producer everywhere he's gone in his hockey career.

Selected in the fifth round of the 2024 draft, he was the first 17-year-old to score 50 goals in the QMJHL since Sidney Crosby.

Now 19, he was cruising at the University of Maine this past season, making the jump from the Canadian major junior circuit to the NCAA look like a walk in the park.

Becoming only the ninth player in the history of Division I college hockey to register a hat trick in his collegiate debut, it was just a sign of things to come. Taking home Hockey East Rookie of the Week (twice), Hockey East Rookie of the Month, Hockey East Player of the Month, National Forward of the Month, and a nomination for the Hobey Baker Award, he led the nation in goals (18) by a rookie on February 2.

Unfortunately, a hip injury requiring surgery cut his stellar season short.

After a few long months on the shelf, Poirier was finally able to lace up his skates again and go for a light twirl at Canes Development Camp, bringing a smile to his face.

Afterward, we sat down with him to get up to speed after his third summer visit to North Carolina.

As we sit here in July, how are you feeling?

Poirier: "I feel pretty good, actually. It was my first time on the ice in about four months, so I was pretty excited. Just having the privilege to be here and do my rehab, it's pretty fun. It's fun to see all the boys, and things have been going pretty well so far."

Will you be good to go for the start of next season?

Poirier: "Of course. The plan is that I should be back in full gear and practicing sometime in September or October."

A new challenge awaits you at Penn State. What went into the decision to switch schools?

Poirier: "Another year in college after a surgery like that could benefit me. I think the move to the Big Ten is huge. It might be the biggest division [in college hockey]. To play against better guys is going to be a huge challenge. I'm ready to face that before hopefully moving on to pro hockey."

How do you think your time at the University of Maine went?

Poirier: "Really good. The first half of the season was really good, but then I had the surgery, and that cut the season short a little bit, but just to be around the boys helped me a lot through that."

The jump from the CHL to the NCAA is a new path for everyone. How did it go for you, compared to what you expected?

Poirier: "It was maybe a little different. Both leagues have some top players, but I think the challenge was to play against older and bigger guys. I remember after my first exhibition game, I was like, 'Wow, this is kind of hard.' But I was telling myself that I made the right decision, and after a couple of games, I still thought it was the right decision, with no regrets at all. I'm pretty happy to have made that switch."

How do you think you grew as a player during your games with Maine?

Poirier: "It's just different. We only have like 32-40 games, depending on your playoff run. We go on the ice every day, training like six times a week. I think it's beneficial for an athlete to be in the gym and doing all of that extra stuff. It's a little closer to the pro world. It was really fun, and I think I grew up a lot."

You'll be teammates with fellow Canes draft pick Ryder Fetterolf this fall, and Charlie Cerrato just got done at Penn State. What have you heard about the program, and what are you most looking forward to?

Poirier: "I'm just looking forward to continuing the growth of my game as a hockey player. I had a great talk with Chucky Cerrato, and he told me a lot about Penn State. I actually just went on a visit there a few weeks ago, met with a couple of teammates, and met with the coaching staff. It looks like a really nice spot. Ryder just won CHL Goalie of the Year, so I know we're going to have some pretty good goalies there paired with Josh Fleming. I know Flem a little bit from the QMJHL, and he's a Montreal guy. I think we're going to have a pretty good team."

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