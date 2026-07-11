Carrier Brings Stanley Cup To Hometown Again After Hurricanes Win

Carolina forward shows kids where he grew up 'anyone can win' trophy

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By Gabriel Duhamel / LNH.com Staff Writer

NOTRE-DAME-DE-L’ÎLE-PERROT, Quebec -- When William Carrier was 6 years old, he asked his parents to put stickers featuring the logos of all 30 NHL teams on his bedroom ceiling, hoping that one day, one of them would draft him.

It was only fitting, then, that about 25 years later, the Quebec-born Carolina Hurricanes forward would kick off his day with the Stanley Cup in the company of other young dreamers.

Dozens of children lined up at Éperviers Park in L’Île-Perrot on Saturday to meet Carrier and, of course, see the trophy with their own eyes.

"I wanted to share this with the kids," Carrier said after a photo and autograph session that lasted over an hour. "I was lucky enough to see the Cup when I was younger, and it motivated me to win it. If I was able to motivate a few of them today, I’m happy.

"I wanted to show the kids that it’s attainable and that anyone can win it."

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Standing at the foot of the stage, André and Marlène Carrier couldn't help but reminisce about William’s childhood. Both of Carrier’s parents clearly remember those stickers, as well as the strains of "We Are the Champions" blasting from the speakers at the Pierrefonds arena whenever he won a tournament in his youth. They heard that famous Queen anthem again at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas last month.

"We realized there was a possibility of making it that far this year, but we had to take it one step at a time," André Carrier said. "We savored every moment, every game. At a certain point, we could see things were heading in the right direction. We were really happy."

André and Marlène also remember when William left the family home for Cape Breton at age 15 to play for the Screaming Eagles in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL).

"To us, he was still just a 15-year-old kid. But for him, it was clear: he was going there," Marlène said. "We were there to support and encourage him through the ups and downs. We’ve always stood by him."

"He was convinced that this was the path that would get him to the NHL the fastest," André added. "Two Stanley Cup wins later, I have to admit he made a good choice!"

As André points out, this marks William’s second Stanley Cup victory of his career. He previously triumphed while playing for the Vegas Golden Knights in 2023. That summer, he brought the Stanley Cup to L’Île-Perrot for the first time.

The scene played out again on Saturday, but Carrier insists that this moment is just as special.

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© Eric Carriere / Eric Images

"In fact, I’m enjoying the moment even more," he remarked. "The first time, you don’t know what to expect; the day flies by in the blink of an eye. This year, I’m appreciating it more. I have fewer scheduled activities. I’m going to head home and enjoy it with my family and friends."

The Hurricanes won the Cup on June 14 following a six-game Stanley Cup Final against his former team, completing a 16-3 playoff run.

Carrier played a clear role on the team, skating on the fourth line alongside Eric Robinson and Mark Jankowski. He finished the playoffs with four assists and, notably, 91 hits (third in the NHL) over 19 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

"We stood out because of our work ethic," he said. "The team built an identity, and management brought in guys to build around that identity. Everyone on this team has a strong work ethic. They’re probably already in the gym, just like me, getting ready for next season."

The Hurricanes kept their roster mostly intact this summer, aside from the departures of goaltender Frederik Andersen and defenseman Mike Reilly . Carrier and his teammates should therefore once again have their sights set on hockey's biggest prize in 2026–27.

"I’m happy to have my day with the Stanley Cup early in the summer. Tomorrow, I’ll put this behind me and focus on the upcoming season," Carrier concluded before heading home in the backseat of a Ford Mustang with the Cup in his arms.

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