Carrier Brings Stanley Cup To Hometown Again After Hurricanes Win

NOTRE-DAME-DE-L’ÎLE-PERROT, Quebec -- When William Carrier was 6 years old, he asked his parents to put stickers featuring the logos of all 30 NHL teams on his bedroom ceiling, hoping that one day, one of them would draft him.
It was only fitting, then, that about 25 years later, the Quebec-born Carolina Hurricanes forward would kick off his day with the Stanley Cup in the company of other young dreamers.
Dozens of children lined up at Éperviers Park in L’Île-Perrot on Saturday to meet Carrier and, of course, see the trophy with their own eyes.
"I wanted to share this with the kids," Carrier said after a photo and autograph session that lasted over an hour. "I was lucky enough to see the Cup when I was younger, and it motivated me to win it. If I was able to motivate a few of them today, I’m happy.
"I wanted to show the kids that it’s attainable and that anyone can win it."