How The Canes Are Spending Their 'Day With The Cup'

Follow the trophy's travels as players enjoy a personal day with the Stanley Cup

stanley

© Josh Lavallee/Carolina Hurricanes

By Peter Dewar & Walt Ruff
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - For NHL players, this time of year usually means a mix of recovery from the year that was and intense training for the one to come. But this is no usual summer for the Carolina Hurricanes, and, in addition to the above, the 2026 Stanley Cup champs have one of the biggest highlights of their career to look forward to.

After the confetti has been cleaned up, the NHL Draft has run its course and the free agency window has swung open, each Stanley Cup champion gets to spend a day with the trophy at a place of their choosing. 

Every player who lifted the Cup on June 14 in Las Vegas will have their moment with hockey's holy grail over the next several weeks. We'll do our best to bring you the highlights along the way — bookmark this story to see where Stanley shows up next.

July 11 | William Carrier

Now a two-time champion, Carrier elected to take the Cup home to his native Montréal, Québec, where it visited the St. Lawrence River, Carrier's favorite poutine spot (below), and even a neighborhood lemonade stand, as the 31-year-old soaked in the celebrations with friends and family.

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