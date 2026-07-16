Need To Know: The Canes' 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule

RALEIGH, N.C. - Cue up Petey Pablo, get your sweaters out of the closet and mark your calendars: the Carolina Hurricanes' 2026-27 regular-season schedule has arrived.
Here's a handful of things to keep an eye on as puck drop draws closer...
Taking a closer look at the team's first-ever 84-game campaign
RALEIGH, N.C. - Cue up Petey Pablo, get your sweaters out of the closet and mark your calendars: the Carolina Hurricanes' 2026-27 regular-season schedule has arrived.
Here's a handful of things to keep an eye on as puck drop draws closer...
The 2026 Stanley Cup champs will kick off their title defense with Opening Night presented by Lenovo on Tuesday, September 29, against the Florida Panthers. Make plans to arrive early, as puck drop is set for 5:00 p.m. on ESPN.
Before puck drop, the team will raise its second championship banner.
Unlike in years past, this season's earlier starting date (to accommodate two more regular-season games) means the team gets to enjoy a handful of contests in Raleigh before heading out for the annual State Fair road trip. The Canes will skate at Lenovo Center three more times — Oct. 2, 8 and 13 — before making their way west for five straight later in the month.
All Monday-Saturday home games are scheduled to start at 7:00 p.m. ET, except the following:
The Canes will play five Sunday home games at Lenovo Center this season, with three different start times:
It is worth keeping in mind that some start times may change following the announcement of NC State's basketball schedule and the NHL's national television schedule.
With the 84-game regular-season schedule, the Canes will play all Metropolitan Division teams four times, twice at home and twice on the road. In previous years, they'd face two Metropolitan Division teams just three times.
Sticking with the format of the 82-game schedule, they'll face all eight Atlantic Division teams three times, and all Western Conference opponents twice, once at home and once on the road,
For the first time since 2010, the Hurricanes will take part in the NHL Global Series, battling the Seattle Kraken in Helsinki, Finland, on Nov. 12 and 14.
The games will be played at Veikkaus Arena in Helsinki.
For tickets and more information about the NHL Global Series, click here.
Carolina finished an NHL-best 29-10-2 at Lenovo Center during the 2025-26 regular season campaign.
Since the start of the 2019-20 season, the Canes are 183-62-21 in Raleigh. Their .727 points percentage in those games is also tops among all NHL teams during that time.
The team's longest home stretch of the upcoming schedule will be five games, taking place from January 28 to February 13, sandwiched around the NHL's All-Star Weekend, which takes place February 5-6 at UBS Arena on Long Island.
Conversely, the club will have just one five-game road trip. The team goes away for its annual road trip during the NC State Fair from October 17-24, including stops in Winnipeg, Calgary, Vancouver, Edmonton, and St. Louis.
The team will make two more trips to the western half of North America, with four-game road trips from December 15-21 and March 16-23.
Following a Thanksgiving Eve matchup in Tampa Bay, the team is off on Black Friday for the first time since 2020. Fear not, Saturday, November 28, against the Ottawa Senators will be a nice option for those in town.
On the road before the holiday break, the Canes will resume play in Raleigh on December 26 and 28. The pair of games will bring the Pittsburgh Penguins to town on Saturday night and continue with a meeting against the Lightning on Monday for the team's final home game of 2026.
Putting a bow on the calendar year, the team will play in a special 2 p.m. ET game in Detroit on December 31.
The busiest months of the team's season will be March, when they'll play 15 games.
January holds the most home games in a single month, with eight contests at Lenovo Center.
23 of Carolina's 41 games at Lenovo Center will take place on a Friday, Saturday, or Sunday.
In total, the breakdown by day of the week is as follows:
Monday: Two (2) Games
Tuesday: Six (6) Games
Wednesday: One (1) Game
Thursday: Nine (9) Games
Friday: Six (6) Games
Saturday: Twelve (12) Games
Sunday: Five (5) Games
Tuesday, September 29: It's a battle of the two most recent Stanley Cup winners, as the Canes and Cats go head-to-head to kick off the campaign.
Friday, October 2: Back for his 22nd season, the league's all-time leading goal-scorer, Alexander Ovechkin, returns to Raleigh for Carolina's second game of the season.
Thursday, November 12, and Saturday, November 14: The Canes and Kraken go head-to-head in the NHL's Global Series at Veikkaus Arena in Helsinki.
Saturday, November 21: Frederik Andersen faces his former team for the first time since joining forces with Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and the Edmonton Oilers.
Saturday, December 5: The Toronto Maple Leafs, potentially including the first overall selection in the 2026 NHL Draft, Gavin McKenna, visit Lenovo Center.
Monday, December 28: John Carlson comes to North Carolina for the first time as a member of the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Sunday, January 17: A rematch of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final takes place, as the Vegas Golden Knights pay their annual visit to the Loudest House.
Saturday, January 23: The NHL's highest-paid player, Leo Carlsson, and the Anaheim Ducks arrive amid an eastern swing.
Thursday, February 25: Macklin Celebrini, Dmitry Orlov, and the San Jose Sharks visit Wake County.
Sunday, March 7: For the first time since last year's thrilling comeback victory, the Canes host Vincent Trocheck and the Utah Mammoth.
Thursday, March 25: Mikko Rantanen and the Dallas Stars come to battle on Edwards Mill Rd.
Wednesday, April 7: Carolina's final home game of the regular season comes against the Ottawa Senators.