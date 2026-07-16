Need To Know: The Canes' 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule

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The 2026 Stanley Cup champs will kick off their title defense with Opening Night presented by Lenovo on Tuesday, September 29, against the Florida Panthers. Make plans to arrive early, as puck drop is set for 5:00 p.m. on ESPN.

Before puck drop, the team will raise its second championship banner.

Unlike in years past, this season's earlier starting date (to accommodate two more regular-season games) means the team gets to enjoy a handful of contests in Raleigh before heading out for the annual State Fair road trip. The Canes will skate at Lenovo Center three more times — Oct. 2, 8 and 13 — before making their way west for five straight later in the month.