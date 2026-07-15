Canes Sign Håkansson To Entry-Level Contract

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has signed defenseman William Håkansson to a three-year, entry-level contract. On the NHL level, the deal will pay Håkansson $850,000 in 2026-27, $900,000 in 2027-28 and $950,000 in 2028-29. He will be paid $87,500 per season on the American Hockey League (AHL) level and receives signing bonuses totaling $288,000 over the course of the contract, as well as a potential $40,000 games-played bonus.
“William proved he could hold his own playing with men in the SHL last season,” said Tulsky. “We’re excited to support his continued development.”
About William Håkansson:
- The Solna, Sweden native recorded two assists in 22 SHL games with Luleå HF in 2025-26, adding nine playoff appearances to help the club reach the SHL semifinals.
- Håkansson, 18, also spent part of the 2025-26 season on loan with Almtuna IS in the HockeyAllsvenskan, Sweden's second-tier professional league, totaling four points (2g, 2a) in 16 games.
- He has spent the past three seasons in Luleå HF's system, progressing through the J18, J20 and senior teams, and posting a career-high 22 points (7g, 15a) in 42 games with Luleå HF's J20 squad in 2024-25.
- The 6’4”, 216-pound defenseman helped Sweden capture the gold medal at the 2026 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship, recording two assists in seven games.
- The blueliner was selected by the Hurricanes in the second round, 51st overall, of the 2026 NHL Draft.