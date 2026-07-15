Canes Sign Håkansson To Entry-Level Contract

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has signed defenseman William Håkansson to a three-year, entry-level contract. On the NHL level, the deal will pay Håkansson $850,000 in 2026-27, $900,000 in 2027-28 and $950,000 in 2028-29. He will be paid $87,500 per season on the American Hockey League (AHL) level and receives signing bonuses totaling $288,000 over the course of the contract, as well as a potential $40,000 games-played bonus.

“William proved he could hold his own playing with men in the SHL last season,” said Tulsky. “We’re excited to support his continued development.”

About William Håkansson: