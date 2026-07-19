Hurricanes assistant GM celebrates with Stanley Cup in New Jersey

Four oversized scoops of Strawberry, Grasshopper, S'moreo (Smores and Oreo combined) and Peanut Butter Cup, were piled into the bowl of the Cup at Vanilla Bean Creamery before a pack of eager youngsters descended.

"I've got a great picture of my kids and some other kids eating out of it," Dellow said with a laugh. "It's like watching wolves eat a buffalo. They're just right in there.

"My kids love the ice cream, so they wanted to get some out of the Cup. So I said, 'All right, we'll head over there.'

It was messy, sweet, funny and perfect. And it captured exactly what Dellow wanted his day with the Stanley Cup to be about -- sharing it.