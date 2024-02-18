Martin Shines As Canes Leave Vegas A Winner

Choppy Waters Early...

After scoring just 16 seconds in on Friday night versus the Coyotes, the Canes were nearly on the other side of that coin tonight at T-Mobile Arena.

Spencer Martin, who was finally making his second appearance with the team, was forced to come up with an early timely stop, setting the tone for what would be an impressive first period for him.

Getting the opportunity after Pyotr Kochetkov earned the win to start the back-to-back set, Martin had to weather the storm as the team in front of him was out-chanced 12-5 through the first 20 minutes.

As Vegas unquestionably became the more threatening team, they'd get the game-opening goal during the middle stages.

Following a two-on-one try that Martin made a pair of saves on, Jonathan Marchessault followed up the play and stuffed it home to give the Golden Knights the game's first lead.

The lone tally of the opening frame, Carolina needed a much better second frame.