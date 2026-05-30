Canes Claim 2026 Eastern Conference Championship

How They Got Here
Round 1 | CAR def. OTT 4-0
The Canes never trailed in a game against the Senators, riding fantastic goaltending from Frederik Andersen and the suddenly scorching Logan Stankoven — who scored in all four games — to a clean sweep in Round 1. READ FULL ROUND 1 RECAP
Round 2 | CAR def. PHI 4-0
Carolina broke out the brooms once more against the Flyers to become the fifth team in NHL history to start a postseason 8-0. Stankoven's line with Taylor Hall and Jackson Blake remained the offensive catalysts, while Frederik Andersen again stood tall. READ FULL ROUND 2 RECAP
Eastern Conference Final | CAR def. MTL 4-1
After a Game 1 hiccup humbled the Hurricanes, Rod Brind'Amour's crew responded with four straight wins over the talented Canadiens to reach their third Stanley Cup Final. The series win was highlighted by overtime tallies from Nikolaj Ehlers and Andrei Svechnikov in Games 2 and 3, as well as comfortable 4-0 and 6-1 victories in Games 4 and 5.