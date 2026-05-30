Canes Claim 2026 Eastern Conference Championship

Carolina to face Vegas for the Stanley Cup

16x9 2026 Eastern Conference Champions
By Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - With Friday's 6-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens, the Carolina Hurricanes claimed the Prince of Wales Trophy as 2026 Eastern Conference champions.

This is the third time the Hurricanes have captured the Eastern Conference crown, having previously done so in 2002 and 2006.

Carolina will now take on the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2026 Stanley Cup Final. The series will begin on Tuesday, June 2, with Game 1 at Lenovo Center.

How They Got Here

Round 1 | CAR def. OTT 4-0

The Canes never trailed in a game against the Senators, riding fantastic goaltending from Frederik Andersen and the suddenly scorching Logan Stankoven — who scored in all four games — to a clean sweep in Round 1. READ FULL ROUND 1 RECAP

Round 2 | CAR def. PHI 4-0

Carolina broke out the brooms once more against the Flyers to become the fifth team in NHL history to start a postseason 8-0. Stankoven's line with Taylor Hall and Jackson Blake remained the offensive catalysts, while Frederik Andersen again stood tall. READ FULL ROUND 2 RECAP

Eastern Conference Final | CAR def. MTL 4-1

After a Game 1 hiccup humbled the Hurricanes, Rod Brind'Amour's crew responded with four straight wins over the talented Canadiens to reach their third Stanley Cup Final. The series win was highlighted by overtime tallies from Nikolaj Ehlers and Andrei Svechnikov in Games 2 and 3, as well as comfortable 4-0 and 6-1 victories in Games 4 and 5.

Stanley Cup Final Tickets

Tickets for 2026 Stanley Cup Final games at Lenovo Center will go on sale on Saturday, May 30, at the following times:

STM Presale: 12:00 p.m. ET

General Public: 3:00 p.m. ET

In addition, fans can text TICKETS26 to 919-705-0896 to receive a text as soon as playoff tickets go on sale to the general public.

Tickets can be purchased through the links below.

Stanley Cup Final Schedule

Game 1 between Vegas and Carolina kicks off at Lenovo Center on Tuesday, June 2. The full schedule can be found below.

After finishing the regular season with 113 points compared to Vegas' 95, Carolina will hold home-ice advantage for the series. 

Information regarding watch parties for home & away games during the 2026 Stanley Cup Final will be announced in the coming days.

Game
Date
Time (ET)
Venue
Networks
Game 1
Tuesday, June 2
8 p.m.
Lenovo Center
ABC; SN, CBC, TVAS
Game 2
Thursday, June 4
8 p.m.
Lenovo Center
ABC; SN, CBC, TVAS
Game 3
Saturday, June 6
8 p.m.
T-Mobile Arena
ABC; SN, CBC, TVAS
Game 4
Tuesday, June 9
8 p.m.
T-Mobile Arena
ABC; SN, CBC, TVAS
Game 5*
Thursday, June 11
8 p.m.
Lenovo Center
ABC; SN, CBC, TVAS
Game 6*
Sunday, June 14
8 p.m.
T-Mobile Arena
ABC; SN, CBC, TVAS
Game 7*
Wednesday, June 17
8 p.m.
Lenovo Center
ABC; SN, CBC, TVAS

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