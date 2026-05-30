Canes Claim 2026 Eastern Conference Championship

RALEIGH, N.C. - With Friday's 6-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens, the Carolina Hurricanes claimed the Prince of Wales Trophy as 2026 Eastern Conference champions.

This is the third time the Hurricanes have captured the Eastern Conference crown, having previously done so in 2002 and 2006.

Carolina will now take on the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2026 Stanley Cup Final. The series will begin on Tuesday, June 2, with Game 1 at Lenovo Center.