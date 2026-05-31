Frederik Andersen Issues Statement On Claude Lemieux

RALEIGH, N.C. - Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen today issued the following statement about the loss of his longtime advisor and former NHL player Claude Lemieux. Andersen will not comment further on this matter during the Stanley Cup Final.

“Claude made an unimaginable impact on me during the more than 15 years that he was a part of my life. I almost feel sorry for people who didn’t have an opportunity to get to know him beyond his achievements and impact on the ice. As phenomenal as his hockey career was, he was an even better human being. From day one, he made me feel like I was a part of his family – treating me with care, compassion, loyalty and love as if I was his own son. He had a similar effect on members of my own family, leaving a lasting impression on every life that he touched.

“I cannot imagine the pain Claude was in, and I pray that he is in a better place now. My thoughts are with Deborah, Brendan, Claudia and the entire Lemieux family as we grieve together. Claude’s spirit will remain in my heart, always.”