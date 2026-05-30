Recap: Canes Crush Canadiens, Advance To Stanley Cup Final

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes cruised past the Montreal Canadiens 6-1 in Game 5, capturing the Eastern Conference crown and earning a Stanley Cup Final berth for the first time since 2006.
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Picking up where they left off two nights earlier, the Canes flew out of the gates to take a 3-0 lead through 20 minutes. Taylor Hall buried the first just before the midway mark of the first period, hammering home a rebound after Logan Stankoven drove to the net. Soon after, Stankoven then took his turn lighting the lamp with a dart from the right circle that found the top corner, and within 100 seconds of that strike, an Eric Robinson breakaway conversion put the Canes in complete command.
Following the break, Montreal's anticipated pushback threatened to find paydirt on an early power play, but fewer than two minutes after successfully killing that infraction, the Canes bumped their lead to four. Jackson Blake joined his linemates in the goal column, following up Hall's rush chance and depositing the rebound. As the clock ticked toward the second intermission, Shayne Gostisbehere bagged Carolina's fifth of the night with a power-play goal, turning in Seth Jarvis' slick spinning feed in the crease.
Although Cole Caufield eventually broke Frederik Andersen's bid for a second straight shutout, the party was on in Raleigh during the third period. An empty-netter from Jarvis eventually brought out "We Want The Cup" chants as the Canes kept things under control through the final buzzer.
Andersen was sterling between the pipes once more, posting 23 saves on 24 shots for his career-high 12th win of the postseason.