Recap: Canes Crush Canadiens, Advance To Stanley Cup Final

They Said It...

Jordan Staal on finally advancing to the Stanley Cup Final with the Canes…

“It’s hard to really describe. It’s been a lot of grinding, a lot of ups and downs. I’m just really proud of the group we have here for grinding through it, and just keeping at it, never giving up and sticking with it. I'm just so happy to be where we're at and just excited for the opportunity ahead."

Jordan Martinook talking about finally getting over the hump with this group…

“A lot of years with a lot of pain.. It just felt like we had teams that could have gotten there, and we just weren’t doing it. I’m just so proud of every guy in here. It’s been a crazy journey, my time here, but this team has been really special. To watch every guy have an impact every night, it’s been a treat.”

Jackson Blake after another big night from his line…

“Credit to Stanks and Hallsy. I’ve said it before, these two are playing really well and making it easy on me, right? I think it’s the passion those two have for the game, and the little things they do out there that maybe the average viewer doesn’t really see, honestly. Hunting the defense, getting pucks back, their hustle, they’re doing all the right things out there. It’s been a lot of fun to play with them.”

Sebastian Aho on reaching the Stanley Cup Final in just 13 games…

“I think it’s helpful, because we play hard, but at the same time, I feel like we skated really good these last four games. The first game of the series, it is what it is, but I think our team really feels like we’re doing the right things. We’re skating hard, we’re checking hard, all that stuff. So I do think it helps that we haven’t played extra games.”

Rod Brind’Amour discussing what the moment means for the City of Raleigh…

“It’s special because they’ve grinded it out with us. Night in, night out, supporting us, loud, enthusiastic, but like, they’re behind us. Playing (as) a ‘small market’ team, it is a community feel. We’re in it with them, and you kind of get that sense. I’m happy for them that they have a team like we are that they can be proud of, because that’s what we are - we’re their team, and I think they can be proud of the way we play.”