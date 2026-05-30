Recap: Canes Crush Canadiens, Advance To Stanley Cup Final

Stankoven, Hall post three points apiece; Andersen makes 23 saves

RECAP

© Josh Lavallee/Carolina Hurricanes

By Peter Dewar & Walt Ruff
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes cruised past the Montreal Canadiens 6-1 in Game 5, capturing the Eastern Conference crown and earning a Stanley Cup Final berth for the first time since 2006.

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Picking up where they left off two nights earlier, the Canes flew out of the gates to take a 3-0 lead through 20 minutes. Taylor Hall buried the first just before the midway mark of the first period, hammering home a rebound after Logan Stankoven drove to the net. Soon after, Stankoven then took his turn lighting the lamp with a dart from the right circle that found the top corner, and within 100 seconds of that strike, an Eric Robinson breakaway conversion put the Canes in complete command.

Following the break, Montreal's anticipated pushback threatened to find paydirt on an early power play, but fewer than two minutes after successfully killing that infraction, the Canes bumped their lead to four. Jackson Blake joined his linemates in the goal column, following up Hall's rush chance and depositing the rebound. As the clock ticked toward the second intermission, Shayne Gostisbehere bagged Carolina's fifth of the night with a power-play goal, turning in Seth Jarvis' slick spinning feed in the crease.

Although Cole Caufield eventually broke Frederik Andersen's bid for a second straight shutout, the party was on in Raleigh during the third period. An empty-netter from Jarvis eventually brought out "We Want The Cup" chants as the Canes kept things under control through the final buzzer.

Andersen was sterling between the pipes once more, posting 23 saves on 24 shots for his career-high 12th win of the postseason.

MTL at CAR | Recap

Stats & Standouts

  • Frederik Andersen became the third goaltender in NHL history with 12 wins through his first 13 games in a playoff year, following Ken Dryden with the 1976 Canadiens (12-1 in 13 GP) and Gerry Cheevers with the 1970 Bruins (12-1 in 13 GP).
  • Taylor Hall recorded his team-leading 16th point of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs (5-11—16 in 13 GP), which is tied for the sixth-most in a playoff year in franchise history.
  • Hall also posted his sixth, seventh and eighth points in potential clinching games this postseason (2-6—8 in 3 GP), establishing a new franchise record for the most in a playoff year in Hurricanes/Whalers history.
  • Logan Stankoven scored his fifth career playoff game-winning goal and tied Andrei Svechnikov for the third most in Hurricanes/Whalers history. His nine total goals this postseason are tied for the third-most in a playoff year in franchise history.
  • Jackson Blake recorded his fifth multi-point performance of the playoffs, keeping pace with Taylor Hall for the most on the team. The second-year skater ranks second on the team in scoring with 15 points this postseason.
  • Carolina (12-1 in 13 GP) became the first team to reach the Stanley Cup Final with fewer than two losses since 1987, when all four rounds went best-of-seven. The previous best of two defeats entering the Final has been achieved eight times over that span, most recently by the 2022 Avalanche en route to winning the Stanley Cup with a 4-2 series victory in the Final. 
  • The Hurricanes earned the 100th Stanley Cup Playoffs win in team history – a total that features current head coach Rod Brind’Amour. Brind’Amour has competed in 97 of the 99 Hurricanes postseason victories to date (39 as a player & 59 as a head coach).
  • Brind'Amour also became the seventh individual in NHL history to captain a franchise to reach the Stanley Cup Final with the same franchise as a captain and head coach, joining Sid Abel (w/ DET), Toe Blake (w/ MTL), Dit Clapper (w/ BOS), Hap Day (w/ TOR), Milt Schmidt (w/ BOS) and Cooney Weiland (w/ BOS).

They Said It...

Jordan Staal on finally advancing to the Stanley Cup Final with the Canes…

“It’s hard to really describe. It’s been a lot of grinding, a lot of ups and downs. I’m just really proud of the group we have here for grinding through it, and just keeping at it, never giving up and sticking with it. I'm just so happy to be where we're at and just excited for the opportunity ahead."

Jordan Martinook talking about finally getting over the hump with this group…

“A lot of years with a lot of pain.. It just felt like we had teams that could have gotten there, and we just weren’t doing it. I’m just so proud of every guy in here. It’s been a crazy journey, my time here, but this team has been really special. To watch every guy have an impact every night, it’s been a treat.”

Jackson Blake after another big night from his line…

“Credit to Stanks and Hallsy. I’ve said it before, these two are playing really well and making it easy on me, right? I think it’s the passion those two have for the game, and the little things they do out there that maybe the average viewer doesn’t really see, honestly. Hunting the defense, getting pucks back, their hustle, they’re doing all the right things out there. It’s been a lot of fun to play with them.”

Sebastian Aho on reaching the Stanley Cup Final in just 13 games…

“I think it’s helpful, because we play hard, but at the same time, I feel like we skated really good these last four games. The first game of the series, it is what it is, but I think our team really feels like we’re doing the right things. We’re skating hard, we’re checking hard, all that stuff. So I do think it helps that we haven’t played extra games.”

Rod Brind’Amour discussing what the moment means for the City of Raleigh…

“It’s special because they’ve grinded it out with us. Night in, night out, supporting us, loud, enthusiastic, but like, they’re behind us. Playing (as) a ‘small market’ team, it is a community feel. We’re in it with them, and you kind of get that sense. I’m happy for them that they have a team like we are that they can be proud of, because that’s what we are - we’re their team, and I think they can be proud of the way we play.”

What's Next?

The Canes are expected to be off on Saturday and will return to practice Sunday and/or Monday ahead of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday.

Next Game: Tuesday, June 2 | Stanley Cup Final, Game 1 vs. Vegas | 8:00 p.m. ET | How To Watch | Tickets | Parking

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