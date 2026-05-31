Stanley Cup Final Preview: Canes vs. Golden Knights

RALEIGH, N.C. - Coming out on top in the Eastern Conference, the Carolina Hurricanes now turn their attention to their final foe, taking on the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2026 Stanley Cup Final.

The two clubs have never met in the postseason. The Golden Knights went 2-0-0 in the 2025-26 season series, but Carolina is 9-7-0 all-time against Vegas.

The Canes arrive at the decisive duel with 12 wins in 13 playoff games. Sweeping the Ottawa Senators and Philadelphia Flyers in the first two rounds, Carolina then took care of Montreal in five games to reach the Final for the first time since winning the Cup in 2006. Allowing by far the fewest goals per game on average (1.62) of any team this postseason, the Canes have smothered opponents defensively while overwhelming them at the other end to come out on top in all but one outing.

Vegas, meanwhile, edged Utah and Anaheim in six games each before pulling off a stunning four-game sweep of the Presidents' Trophy-winning Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference Final. Already a stout defensive outfit, the Golden Knights' offense has risen to the occasion as well — Mitch Marner (21 pts) and Jack Eichel (18 pts) pace all skaters in scoring this postseason, while Pavel Dorofeyev and Brett Howden co-lead the playoffs in goals with 10 each.

The best-of-seven series will begin on Tuesday at Lenovo Center.

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