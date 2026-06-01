Brothers Osborne To Perform Free Concert Before Game 1 Of Stanley Cup Final

RALEIGH, N.C. - The National Hockey League (NHL) today announced that GRAMMY Award-winning duo Brothers Osborne will headline a free outdoor concert ahead of Game 1 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday, June 2, outside Lenovo Center in Raleigh. The performance will begin at 5:30 p.m. ET, shortly before the 8:00 p.m. ET matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights.

The concert is open to the public, and no ticket is required to attend the outdoor performance. Doors to Lenovo Center will open at 6:30 p.m. ET for fans with tickets to the game. Fans without tickets to the game are invited to remain at Lenovo Center's South Plaza for an on-site watch party.

Portions of the performance will be featured in coverage of the Stanley Cup Final game broadcast on ABC, ESPN, Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports.

Brothers Osborne have spent the last decade building one of the most acclaimed and distinctive careers in modern country music. Through exceptional musicianship, electrifying live performances, and a genre-defying sound, John and TJ Osborne have established themselves as one of country music’s most respected and influential acts.

The duo earned their first GRAMMY Award in 2022, winning Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Younger Me.” To date, Brothers Osborne have received 13 GRAMMY nominations and are six-time CMA Vocal Duo of the Year winners, four-time ACM Duo of the Year winners, and recipients of the ASCAP Vanguard Award.

Their critically acclaimed catalog has earned multiple RIAA Gold and Platinum certifications while generating more than 3.4 billion global streams. Along the way, they have shared stages with artists including Chris Stapleton, Eric Church, Little Big Town, and Miranda Lambert, while headlining sold-out tours across North America and beyond.

This year, Brothers Osborne marked the 10-year anniversary of their breakthrough debut album Pawn Shop, celebrating the record that introduced their signature sound and launched a decade of critical and commercial success. As they honor that milestone, the duo continues to look ahead, with new music expected later this year.