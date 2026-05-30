Stanley Cup Final Tickets On Sale Saturday

RALEIGH, N.C. - Brian Fork, CEO of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that individual game tickets for the team’s home games during the 2026 Stanley Cup Final will go on sale to the general public on Saturday at 3 p.m. The Hurricanes will face the Vegas Golden Knights, and the series opens Tuesday with Game 1 at Lenovo Center at 8 p.m.

Saturday’s 3 p.m. on-sale will be preceded by a Season Ticket Member presale at 12 p.m. In addition, fans can text TICKETS26 to 919-705-0896 to receive a text as soon as playoff tickets go on sale to the general public.

The Hurricanes earned the top seed in the Eastern Conference with a record of 53-22-7 (113 points). The Golden Knights earned the second seed in the West, capturing the Pacific Division title with a record of 39-26-17 (95 points). Carolina swept the Ottawa Senators in the first round and the Philadelphia Flyers in the second round, before defeating the Montreal Canadiens in five games to capture the Eastern Conference Championship.

The 2026 Stanley Cup Final schedule is below: