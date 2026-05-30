ECF Recap: Canes Oust Canadiens In Five

RALEIGH, N.C. - Through the first two rounds of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, it was all roses for the Carolina Hurricanes.

Just the fifth team in NHL history to sweep the first two rounds, the unit's quick work led to an 11-day layoff between their series finale in Philadelphia and their third Eastern Conference Final (ECF) appearance in the last four years.

Stripping them of their game flow, a disjointed first period in Game 1 at home against Montreal led to the first blemish of the postseason journey. However, instead of it being a preview of what was to come and yet another haunting third-round appearance, it served as a necessary wake-up call.

From there? Domination.

Outscoring Montreal 16-5 over the final four games, perhaps the more telling number was the shot totals in Games 2-5. 139-67, Carolina controlled possession and flexed its muscles on a younger Canadiens group with an undoubted bright future ahead of it.

It simply wasn't their time.

This series belonged to the group with battle scars and a hunger to get over a hump that's been an Achilles' heel for the last 19 years.

Game 1: Seth Jarvis struck in the first minute, but the Canadiens roared back with four first-period goals and cruised to a 6-2 victory.

struck in the first minute, but the Canadiens roared back with four first-period goals and cruised to a 6-2 victory. Game 2: Nikolaj Ehlers scored twice, including the overtime winner, to give his team a 3-2 win and even the series.

scored twice, including the overtime winner, to give his team a 3-2 win and even the series. Game 3: Andrei Svechnikov bagged Carolina's second OT dagger of the series to lift his team to a 3-2 victory and a 2-1 series lead.

bagged Carolina's second OT dagger of the series to lift his team to a 3-2 victory and a 2-1 series lead. Game 4: Three goals separated by 2:46 in the first period and an 18-save shutout from Frederik Andersen saw the Canes take a 4-0 win in Montreal.

saw the Canes take a 4-0 win in Montreal. Game 5: Another first-period trio of goals paved the way to what ended as a 6-1 close-out victory for the Canes in Raleigh.

A total team effort throughout, highlights were abundant.