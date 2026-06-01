Stanley Cup Final Quotebook: Media Day

Sebastian Aho when asked about the narrative that the Canes had an "easy" path to the Stanley Cup Final...

“Playoff hockey is never easy. I don’t know who… It’s literally never easy. There’s no easy game, there’s no easy shift, really. It’s always a grind. The record (12-1) doesn’t really mean too much to me. It means that we’re here now, and we get to play for the Cup, but it’s kind of irrelevant to us what the record is for both teams. Everything starts again, and we’ll be ready for Game 1 tomorrow.”

Frederik Andersen elaborating on his stellar postseason thus far...

“I think I’m just in a good spot, letting the game come to me and just feel like I have an answer for every situation. Just playing in the moment, really, has been a big key for me. I’m not really worried about the result, just trying to be process-focused. That’s something that I think when I’m at my best, I’m really good at honing in on.”

Jackson Blake discussing his line with Hall and Stankoven and their production in the playoffs...

“I think throughout the whole year we had so many chances that didn't go our way. Every night it felt like we were having a couple chances that should have went in but didn't. I think something just started clicking at the end of the year, with Stank scoring every single night going into the playoffs. He got hot at the right time, that’s for sure, and now he is still scoring every single night… Throughout the whole year, we've been playing well, and then at some point at the end of the year, we just really took off and continued it through the playoffs. Obviously, the playoffs is a whole different level of hockey; it's a lot harder than the regular season, so hopefully we can continue what we've done through the playoffs and bring it into this series.”

William Carrier on what it was like to win the Cup in Vegas, and what it’s like to chase it now…

“There’s a lot of guys here that deserve their name to be up there. They’ve been around it. It’s just something magic. To that point, I’m kind of doing it for them. Trying to bring them up, trying to get them to feel the same. To win that last game is the most important part, and you go through the summer, and it’s an unbelievable feeling. So if I could bring these guys to live that, that’d be great.”