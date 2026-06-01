Stanley Cup Final Quotebook: Media Day

Seth Jarvis on the moment at hand...
“It means everything. This is what I’ve dreamed of since I picked up a hockey stick. I’ve played in the Stanley Cup Final in my head 3,000 times because I was seven years old. To be in the moment now, I’m extremely grateful and just couldn’t be more excited for the opportunity.”
Jordan Martinook looking back on the Mikko Rantanen trade(s) and how things have played out…
“I think, looking back on all that, in the moment, you’re a little worried about how things are going to work out. But now, a year and a half later, when you can kind of just take a step back and see the bigger picture and see what we’ve been able to do because of that, with Stankoven and obviously Key, our team is in a really good place… Who would’ve known what would have happened if he would have stayed or if he would have gone, but we’re happy with the guys we’ve got now.”
Jaccob Slavin on what it means to have this chance specifically in Carolina…
“It’s awesome. This is my home, here in Carolina. My wife and I, we call it home. We stay here during the summer time. Outside of the rink, we love the community here. We love the people of the city. So from that aspect, it’s an unbelievable opportunity, and we’re extremely excited for [the chance to] bring the Cup back here to Raleigh. But from an organizational standpoint and the people in this organization, they’ve been nothing but kind to me and my family, nothing but amazing. We consider this organization family now, and so we love being here and the people here. Roddy, Tulsky, everybody from top to bottom, and it’s somewhere that I never want to leave. It’s a place that is home.”
Jordan Staal elaborating on what he learned from going to the Cup Final in 2009, and what he hopes his teammates do to handle the chaos…
“Yeah, it’s a lot, obviously. It’s a different animal getting here, seeing all (the media) and all the questions. On top of that, there’s extra distractions with people that you want to be a part of it, but it can be overwhelming at times. So it’s just a matter of saying ‘No’ if you can, if you need to, and really just focusing in on what you need to focus on, and that’s Game 1 when that puck drops. Know that it’s a full-on sprint, and you’ve got to be ready…”