Mailbag #67: Don Waddell's 2023 State of the Canes

Perhaps the biggest move of the summer was a preemptive one, inking Sebastian Aho to an eight-year contract extension and keeping him in Raleigh through the end of the 2032-33 season. Why was it important to get that deal done before the final season of his current contract ended?

When his current deal expires, he would've been an unrestricted free agent. He's one of the better players in the league, obviously and he's a great player for us. We didn't want to take that chance.

If someone would've come in and said that they'd like to give him $12M per year, that makes for a tough decision. The good thing about the start of the summer, was when I talked to Sebastian and his representation, he was committed and he wanted to be here.

Every deal takes a while to get done, but we wanted him here, he wanted to be here, and so we found a middle ground for the both of us.

You've got Sebastian, Andrei Svechnikov, and Jesperi Kotkaniemi all locked up long-term now. What does that say about the core of this locker room, that they all want to be here for such an extended period of time?

Times have changed for us. We don't have to recruit like maybe we had to four or five years ago. We've done a good job of being competitive every year. We've won our division the last three years.

The respect that Rod Brind'Amour gets around the league is phenomenal. Players want to be here. And when you talk to players about signing them to a long-term deal, everyone we've approached, we've been able to get a deal done.

We continue to look at some of our younger players and try to lock them up long-term as well.