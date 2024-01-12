Canes Win Wild One Over Ducks

Chaotic Second Stanza...

With a 2-0 advantage on the scoreboard and a 16-1 edge in shots, it looked like it was all sunshine and roses for the Canes.

That changed abruptly.

Although Carolina had a quick response to Anaheim getting on the scoreboard 25 seconds into the frame, the Ducks kept up the pressure and just past the midway point of the frame it was all of a sudden 3-3.

Shocking, to say the least, Rod Brind'Amour put it bluntly during the mid-period interview on Bally Sports South when he said, "We came out flat."

Just when the waters looked like they couldn't get any more choppy for the home side, bad became worse.

As Ducks forward Isac Lundestrom cut to the net during a chance for his team, he was bumped on his way in and into Pyotr Kochetkov. Kochetkov, in a world of pain, needed the attention of Head Athletic Trainer Doug Bennett and subsequently was removed from the game.

After needing to be helped off the ice, Antti Raanta was forced to enter in relief.

With uneasiness truly at a high point then, thankfully, the Canes found a way to grasp back control during a pivotal moment.

Just 1:55 after Raanta entered, Stefan Noesen put home a feed from Michael Bunting, serving as the go-ahead tally. And then, like the first period, they found a way to strike in succession.

Jack Drury supplemented Noesen's 11th of the season with a power play goal, making it eight consecutive contests with a tally for the man advantage.