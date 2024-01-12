RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes earned at least one point in the standings for the 13th time in their last 14 games on Thursday, defeating the Anaheim Ducks by a score of 6-3.
Canes Win Wild One Over Ducks
Point streak moves to seven games, but Kochetkov suffers an upper-body injury
Off And Running...
Returning to action for the first time in four days, the Canes showed no signs of rust early on.
Creating chance after chance to start the night, Anaheim netminder John Gibson was tested heavily with little pushback in front of him. At one point the Canes had a 13-0 shots advantage, but it took until the final five minutes of the stanza for Carolina to finally break through.
When they did, they did so twice. Quickly.
Striking just 15 seconds apart, Brady Skjei first jumped into the rush with Jordan Staal and Seth Jarvis, burying his seventh goal of the season. Then, to follow up, Teuvo Teravainen and Sebastian Aho connected to set up Andrei Svechnikov's eighth goal in seven games.
Chaotic Second Stanza...
With a 2-0 advantage on the scoreboard and a 16-1 edge in shots, it looked like it was all sunshine and roses for the Canes.
That changed abruptly.
Although Carolina had a quick response to Anaheim getting on the scoreboard 25 seconds into the frame, the Ducks kept up the pressure and just past the midway point of the frame it was all of a sudden 3-3.
Shocking, to say the least, Rod Brind'Amour put it bluntly during the mid-period interview on Bally Sports South when he said, "We came out flat."
Just when the waters looked like they couldn't get any more choppy for the home side, bad became worse.
As Ducks forward Isac Lundestrom cut to the net during a chance for his team, he was bumped on his way in and into Pyotr Kochetkov. Kochetkov, in a world of pain, needed the attention of Head Athletic Trainer Doug Bennett and subsequently was removed from the game.
After needing to be helped off the ice, Antti Raanta was forced to enter in relief.
With uneasiness truly at a high point then, thankfully, the Canes found a way to grasp back control during a pivotal moment.
Just 1:55 after Raanta entered, Stefan Noesen put home a feed from Michael Bunting, serving as the go-ahead tally. And then, like the first period, they found a way to strike in succession.
Jack Drury supplemented Noesen's 11th of the season with a power play goal, making it eight consecutive contests with a tally for the man advantage.
Raanta Shuts The Door & Jarvy Adds Another...
Beginning the final frame of regulation with a multi-goal lead, this time, the Canes wouldn't give it away.
With Anaheim forced to turn to Lukas Dostal in net after Gibson too suffered an injury, Carolina played their bread-and-butter style, possessing the puck and not giving up much of anything.
Raanta only faced three shots over the course of 26 minutes, going on to earn the victory because Kochetkov departed in a tied situation.
But before the final horn went, the Canes had one more goal in them, coming via Jarvis. Redirecting a Brent Burns shot from the point, it was a team-leading third point of the game for #24, who now has 31 points in 41 games.
They Said It...
Rod Brind'Amour sharing his thoughts after the win...
"I thought we had a great first period. Then we came off of it a little. They got a couple of bounces, but then we got the emotion back in the building with [Brendan Lemieux] standing up for his teammate, which was great. The power play was really good there and they got a big goal, then we had a good third period."
Seth Jarvis on the Canes pushback after losing the lead and then seeing their starting netminder go down...
"We did a great job responding. That power play goal by Jack was huge just to kind of take the momentum away... [Lemieux's] fight was huge and that helped get the crowd back into it. Seeing Pyotr go down, you don't want to see that, especially given the situation that we're in, but Rants came in and did an unbelievable job. It's nice to know that we have two guys that can stay solid for us."
Jordan Martinook on his linemate, Seth Jarvis...
"From the day he came, you can't really put into words what he's been. This year he's just taken such steps. He's playing in every position and he's turning into a very, very good player in this league. As he was, but to watch it firsthand, and to see him evolve has been so cool. I'm happy to keep watching him."
What's Next?
The Canes are scheduled to practice on Friday and return to game action on Saturday at home against the Penguins.
