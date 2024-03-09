Canes Complete Regular Season Series Sweep of Devils

Kuznetsov's Debut...

Just 25 hours after being acquired from the Washington Capitals in exchange for a 2025 third-round draft pick, forward Evgeny Kuznetsov jumped right into the lineup.

Playing his first game in 42 days, he looked impressive early, making his impact felt right away.

Playing alongside Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Jesper Fast to start the afternoon, the trio played an integral role in drawing a penalty that sent Carolina to their first power play of the afternoon midway through the first frame. And on that change, the group claimed an early lead.

On Hockey Day in his home country of Czechia, Martin Necas unleashed a heavy drive from the point that got through Nico Daws, allowing the Canes to play from in front.