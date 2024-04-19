Canes Announce First Round Schedule & Broadcast Information

RALEIGH, NC. - The National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes today announced the team’s schedule for the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Carolina will face the New York Islanders in the First Round, marking the third meeting between the two teams in the postseason. The Hurricanes and Islanders previously met in the 2019 Eastern Conference Second Round, a Carolina four-game sweep, as well as the 2023 Eastern Conference First Round, won by the Hurricanes in six games. The Hurricanes’ 2024 postseason is presented by Invisalign.

The Hurricanes will play Game 1 of the First Round on home ice at PNC Arena on Saturday, April 20, at 5 p.m. Carolina owns a 41-24 all-time postseason record at PNC Arena and has won 11 of its last 14 playoff series starting on home ice dating back to 2002. The Hurricanes earned a 52-23-7 record during the regular season, becoming one of only six teams in NHL history to post three consecutive 50-win seasons. Carolina is making its sixth consecutive playoff appearance for the first time in the franchise’s North Carolina history.

All first-round games will be televised on Bally Sports South and streamed on Bally Sports+, the Bally Sports app and BallySports.com. On the call for each game will be play-by-play announcer Mike Maniscalco, analyst Tripp Tracy and reporter Hanna Yates. Hurricanes LIVE, the network’s pre- and postgame show, will be hosted by Yates alongside analyst Shane Willis.

Carolina’s complete 2024 First Round schedule is below: