Ladd Announces Retirement
Canes Players Relish Day At The Ballpark
2023-24 Bally Sports South Broadcast Info Announced
Mailbag #65: Antti Raanta
Martinook Strengthens Community Ties With Upcoming Event
Canes Announce Working Agreement With Norfolk Admirals
Canes' National Television Schedule Announced
Canes to Host Community Preseason Game on Sept. 27
Single Game Tickets On Sale This Week: Matchups To Know
Canes Sign Beaulieu To Professional Tryout
Canes Individual Game Tickets Available Aug. 24
Lease Extension Reflects Canes' Growth & Builds Excitement For The Future
Centennial Authority and Hurricanes Sign 20-Year Lease Extension
Canes To Participate In 2023 Southeast Rookie Showcase
Mailbag #64: Summer Updates
Waddell Talks Offseason Moves, DeAngelo, and Svechnikov
Canes Sign Jones To One-Year Contract
Carolina Hurricanes Foundation Announces 10th Annual Canes 5K

Bellows, Halbgewachs Signed To PTOs

Forwards join Conacher, Perlini and Shore as tryouts at Carolina's training camp

9.11.23 PTOs
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes added another pair of forwards to their training camp roster Monday, signing Kieffer Bellows and Jayden Halbgewachs to professional tryouts (PTOs).

Bellows, 25, was selected in the first round of the 2016 NHL Draft by the New York Islanders. The 6-foot-1, 194 lbs. winger played in 68 games with the big club over four seasons before being claimed on waivers by the Philadelphia Flyers last season.

Halbgewachs, 26, returns to North America after skating last season with the Vaxjo Lakers in Sweden. Signed as an undrafted free agent by the San Jose Sharks in 2017, the small but skilled forward earned the contract en route to leading the Western Hockey League with 129 points in 72 games.

The native of Emerald Park, Saskatoon appeared in three games with the big club, in addition to 203 games in the American Hockey League.

The pair join Cory Conacher, Brendan Perlini, Nick Shore, and defenseman Nathan Beaulieu as Carolina's PTOs ahead of the 2023 training camp.

Why are the back-to-back Metropolitan Division Champions adding all of these tryouts?  The Canes will need at least 40 active players on Friday, September 29, when the team plays two preseason games on the same day in the Sunshine State.  The club will battle both the Florida Panthers (6 p.m.) and Tampa Bay Lightning (7 p.m.), partaking in a preseason doubleheader for the first time in the organization's history.

Carolina's quest for a fourth consecutive division championship begins on home ice versus the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday, October 11. Individual game tickets for the season are on sale now.

