Bellows, Halbgewachs Signed To PTOs

Halbgewachs, 26, returns to North America after skating last season with the Vaxjo Lakers in Sweden. Signed as an undrafted free agent by the San Jose Sharks in 2017, the small but skilled forward earned the contract en route to leading the Western Hockey League with 129 points in 72 games.

The native of Emerald Park, Saskatoon appeared in three games with the big club, in addition to 203 games in the American Hockey League.

The pair join Cory Conacher, Brendan Perlini, Nick Shore, and defenseman Nathan Beaulieu as Carolina's PTOs ahead of the 2023 training camp.

Why are the back-to-back Metropolitan Division Champions adding all of these tryouts? The Canes will need at least 40 active players on Friday, September 29, when the team plays two preseason games on the same day in the Sunshine State. The club will battle both the Florida Panthers (6 p.m.) and Tampa Bay Lightning (7 p.m.), partaking in a preseason doubleheader for the first time in the organization's history.

Carolina's quest for a fourth consecutive division championship begins on home ice versus the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday, October 11.