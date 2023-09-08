News Feed

Canes Enjoy Annual Day At The Ballpark

Canes, Bally Sports South Announce 2023-24 Broadcast Info

Mailbag-Number-65-Antti-Raanta

Martinook-Strengthens-Community-Ties-With-Upcoming-Event

Canes-Announce-Working-Agreement-With-Norfolk-Admirals

Canes-National-Television-Schedule-Announced

canes-to-host-community-preseason-game-on-september-27

Single-Game-Tickets-On-This-Week-Wednesday-Matchups-To-Know

Canes-Sign-Beaulieu-To-Professional-Tryout

canes-individual-game-tickets-available-august-24

Lease-Extension-Reflects-Canes-Growth-and-Builds-Excitement-For-The-Future

Centennial-Authority-and-Hurricanes-Sign-20-Year-Lease-Extension

Canes-To-Participate-In-2023-Southeast-Rookie-Showcase

Mailbag-Number-64-Summer-Updates

Waddell-Talks-Offseason-Moves-DeAngelo-and-Svechnikov

Canes-Sign-Jones-To-One-Year-Contract

Carolina-Hurricanes-Foundation-Announces-10th-Annual-5K

Canes-Acquire-David-Kase-From-Philadelphia

Canes Announce Rookie Showcase Roster

Carolina to face teams from Florida, Nashville and Tampa Bay from Sept. 15-18

9.7.23 Ponomarev
By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. – Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced the Hurricanes’ roster for the 2023 Southeast Rookie Showcase to take place from Sept. 15-18 at Hertz Arena in Estero, Fla.

The Hurricanes’ roster for the event features 13 players drafted by the team, including 2023 second-round pick Felix Unger Sorum, 2022 draft selection Jakub Vondras (sixth round) and 2021 draft picks Aleksi Heimosalmi (second round), Justin Robidas (fifth round) and Bryce Montgomery (sixth round). Other Hurricanes’ draft picks on the roster include Ryan Suzuki (2019, first round), Jamieson Rees (2019, second round), Noel Gunler (2020, second round), Vasily Ponomarev (2020, second round), Anttoni Honka (2019, third round), Domenick Fensore (2019, third round) Blake Murray (2019, sixth round) and Ronan Seeley (2020, seventh round). Carolina’s roster also includes free agent signings Griffin Mendel and Yaniv Perets, as well as invitees Jack Beck, Beau Jelsma, Gabriel Klassen, Anthony Romani, Colton Smith, Markus Vidicek and Charlie Wright.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE HURRICANES' 2023 SOUTHEAST ROOKIE SHOWCASE ROSTER

This marks the fourth year that the Hurricanes have participated in the Southeast Rookie Showcase, which rotates hosting duties among its participants. Carolina hosted the 2022 edition of the tournament at Invisalign Arena and PNC Arena. All four teams will face off during the four-day event, which begins Friday, Sept. 15, with matchups at Hertz Arena between the Nashville Predators and Tampa Bay Lightning at 4 p.m. and Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes at 7 p.m. The full schedule can be seen below.

2023 Southeast Rookie Showcase Schedule

All games played at Hertz Arena (Estero, Fla.)

Friday, Sept. 15

4 p.m. – Nashville Predators vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

7 p.m. – Florida Panthers vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Saturday, Sept. 16

3 p.m. – Carolina Hurricanes vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

6 p.m. – Florida Panthers vs. Nashville Predators

Sunday, Sept. 17

Practice Day

Monday, Sept. 18

10 a.m. – Nashville Predators vs. Carolina Hurricanes

1 p.m. – Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers

Any skater or goaltender in each of the four organizations on an entry-level contract (or less), provided they are 24 or younger with fewer than 20 games of NHL experience, are eligible to participate in the Southeast Rookie Showcase. Exceptions may be permitted with prior approval from all teams. Teams will dress 18 skaters and two goaltenders for each contest, consisting of three 20-minute periods followed by a five-minute, three-on-three overtime period if the game remains tied after regulation. Regardless of the final score, games will conclude with a five-player-per-team shootout.