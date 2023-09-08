Canes Announce Rookie Showcase Roster

RALEIGH, N.C. – Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced the Hurricanes’ roster for the 2023 Southeast Rookie Showcase to take place from Sept. 15-18 at Hertz Arena in Estero, Fla.

The Hurricanes’ roster for the event features 13 players drafted by the team, including 2023 second-round pick Felix Unger Sorum, 2022 draft selection Jakub Vondras (sixth round) and 2021 draft picks Aleksi Heimosalmi (second round), Justin Robidas (fifth round) and Bryce Montgomery (sixth round). Other Hurricanes’ draft picks on the roster include Ryan Suzuki (2019, first round), Jamieson Rees (2019, second round), Noel Gunler (2020, second round), Vasily Ponomarev (2020, second round), Anttoni Honka (2019, third round), Domenick Fensore (2019, third round) Blake Murray (2019, sixth round) and Ronan Seeley (2020, seventh round). Carolina’s roster also includes free agent signings Griffin Mendel and Yaniv Perets, as well as invitees Jack Beck, Beau Jelsma, Gabriel Klassen, Anthony Romani, Colton Smith, Markus Vidicek and Charlie Wright.