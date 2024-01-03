Hurricanes Purchase Backyard Bistro

RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the organization has purchased the Backyard Bistro restaurant near PNC Arena.

“Backyard Bistro has been serving Hurricanes fans and NC State fans for almost 15 years,” said Waddell. “While we have been partners for a while, it felt like the right time to officially bring Backyard Bistro into the Canes family.”

Backyard Bistro, which opened in April 2009, is a full-service restaurant and bar located a short walk away from PNC Arena. Executive Chef Joe Lumbrazo will continue to oversee the culinary operations of the restaurant. Lumbrazo is an award-winning chef who was named one of the Triangle’s Top Chefs by Midtown Magazine and has made appearances on both Food Network and Discovery Channel. Backyard Bistro will remain the home of Canes Corner, a live radio show hosted by Hurricanes Play-by-Play Announcer Mike Maniscalco, which the restaurant has hosted since the beginning of the 2010-11 NHL season.