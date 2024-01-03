Hurricanes Purchase Backyard Bistro

Restaurant to continue hosting Canes Corner

BackyardBistro_Canes_2568x1444
By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the organization has purchased the Backyard Bistro restaurant near PNC Arena.

“Backyard Bistro has been serving Hurricanes fans and NC State fans for almost 15 years,” said Waddell. “While we have been partners for a while, it felt like the right time to officially bring Backyard Bistro into the Canes family.”

Backyard Bistro, which opened in April 2009, is a full-service restaurant and bar located a short walk away from PNC Arena. Executive Chef Joe Lumbrazo will continue to oversee the culinary operations of the restaurant. Lumbrazo is an award-winning chef who was named one of the Triangle’s Top Chefs by Midtown Magazine and has made appearances on both Food Network and Discovery Channel. Backyard Bistro will remain the home of Canes Corner, a live radio show hosted by Hurricanes Play-by-Play Announcer Mike Maniscalco, which the restaurant has hosted since the beginning of the 2010-11 NHL season.

Special Teams Shine Again In Win Over Rangers

Projected Lineup: January 2 at New York

Preview: January 2 at New York

Aho Named NHL's First Star of the Week

Mailbag #74: Ended The Year Hot

Aho Adds Three More Points As Canes Beat Toronto

Projected Lineup: December 30 at Toronto

Preview: December 30 at Toronto

Svechnikov Scores Three In Win Over Montreal

Projected Lineup: December 28 vs. Montreal

Preview: December 28 vs. Montreal

Aho's Monster Night Leads Canes To Victory In Nashville

Projected Lineup: December 27 at Nashville

Preview: December 27 at Nashville

Canes Recall Raanta From Chicago

Two Canes Prospects To Participate In 2024 World Junior Championship

Canes 'Not Sharp' In Loss To Islanders

Projected Lineup: December 23 vs. New York

