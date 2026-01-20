NHL EDGE stats behind Bussi's record-breaking start for Hurricanes

Under coach Rod Brind'Amour, the Hurricanes have been a puck-possession juggernaut and reached the Eastern Conference Final three times during his tenure but lost to the Boston Bruins in 2019 and Florida Panthers twice in 2023 and 2025 with a combined record of 1-12 in that round over his first seven seasons with the team. The Hurricanes have lacked timely goal-scoring and goaltending in those crucial games in the conference finals, so Bussi could be an X-factor for Carolina this postseason.

Here are three underlying metrics storylines behind Bussi's rapid rise for the Hurricanes:

1. High-danger save percentage

Bussi ranks second in high-danger save percentage (.870) among qualifying goalies (at least 15 games played) this season behind only Ilya Sorokin of the New York Islanders (.875).

Per NHL EDGE IQ, Bussi has a .700 save percentage against high-probability shots, which ranks sixth in the NHL (minimum 20 games) and is significantly higher than the NHL average against high-probability shots (.636).

2. 5-on-5 save percentage in close situations

Bussi ranks fourth in 5-on-5 save percentage during close situations (.941; meaning when game is tied in first or second period, or within one goal in third period) among qualifying goalies. The NHL average in 5-on-5 close situations is .912, and Bussi has far outperformed Andersen (.849) in that category.

The Hurricanes, as a team, lead the NHL in 5-on-5 shot attempts percentage (59.2) and offensive zone time percentage (45.4) this season. But while Carolina's offense also leads the NHL in Projected Goals (164.24; sum of projected goal rate times inferenced shot attempts) this season, the Hurricanes have the worst PGR against (6.46 percent) -- indicating how valuable Bussi's clutch saves have been to his team.

3. Quality starts

Bussi's percentage of quality starts (greater than .900 save percentage) is 63.6 this season (14 of 22 starts), ranking just outside the top 10 in that category. In terms of goal support, Bussi has the fifth-best goal differential among goalies (plus-34) and ranks second in goal differential per 60 minutes (plus-1.52).