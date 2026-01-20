NHL EDGE stats behind Bussi's record-breaking start for Hurricanes

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we identify the key advanced metrics surrounding Carolina Hurricanes goalie Brandon Bussi.
—
Brandon Bussi is having a historic start to his NHL career for the Carolina Hurricanes, and there are eye-opening advanced metrics behind his rapid rise.
Bussi set an NHL record by becoming the first goalie to win 18 of his first 22 career games (18-3-1 record this season). The 27-year-old, who was undrafted, has unexpectedly become the Hurricanes' most reliable goalie this season; he has emerged as the No. 1 option over veteran Frederik Andersen and was even thriving in a three-goalie rotation prior to Pyotr Kochetkov's long-term injury Dec. 20.
The highlight of Bussi's breakout season so far was his jaw-dropping save on Tage Thompson in Carolina's 2-1 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Monday. Per NHL EDGE IQ, the Projected Goal Rate (PGR) of Thompson's shot on Bussi was 23.46 percent, making it a very high-probability attempt compared to the NHL average (5.45 percent) on inferenced shot attempts (excluding shots taken greater than 60 feet from goal, those beyond the goal line or against an empty net).