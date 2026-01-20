NHL EDGE stats behind Bussi's record-breaking start for Hurricanes

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we identify the key advanced metrics surrounding Carolina Hurricanes goalie Brandon Bussi.

Brandon Bussi is having a historic start to his NHL career for the Carolina Hurricanes, and there are eye-opening advanced metrics behind his rapid rise.

Bussi set an NHL record by becoming the first goalie to win 18 of his first 22 career games (18-3-1 record this season). The 27-year-old, who was undrafted, has unexpectedly become the Hurricanes' most reliable goalie this season; he has emerged as the No. 1 option over veteran Frederik Andersen and was even thriving in a three-goalie rotation prior to Pyotr Kochetkov's long-term injury Dec. 20.

The highlight of Bussi's breakout season so far was his jaw-dropping save on Tage Thompson in Carolina's 2-1 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Monday. Per NHL EDGE IQ, the Projected Goal Rate (PGR) of Thompson's shot on Bussi was 23.46 percent, making it a very high-probability attempt compared to the NHL average (5.45 percent) on inferenced shot attempts (excluding shots taken greater than 60 feet from goal, those beyond the goal line or against an empty net).

BUF@CAR: Bussi snags Thompson's chance with the glove

Under coach Rod Brind'Amour, the Hurricanes have been a puck-possession juggernaut and reached the Eastern Conference Final three times during his tenure but lost to the Boston Bruins in 2019 and Florida Panthers twice in 2023 and 2025 with a combined record of 1-12 in that round over his first seven seasons with the team. The Hurricanes have lacked timely goal-scoring and goaltending in those crucial games in the conference finals, so Bussi could be an X-factor for Carolina this postseason.

Here are three underlying metrics storylines behind Bussi's rapid rise for the Hurricanes:

1. High-danger save percentage

Bussi ranks second in high-danger save percentage (.870) among qualifying goalies (at least 15 games played) this season behind only Ilya Sorokin of the New York Islanders (.875).

Per NHL EDGE IQ, Bussi has a .700 save percentage against high-probability shots, which ranks sixth in the NHL (minimum 20 games) and is significantly higher than the NHL average against high-probability shots (.636).

2. 5-on-5 save percentage in close situations

Bussi ranks fourth in 5-on-5 save percentage during close situations (.941; meaning when game is tied in first or second period, or within one goal in third period) among qualifying goalies. The NHL average in 5-on-5 close situations is .912, and Bussi has far outperformed Andersen (.849) in that category.

The Hurricanes, as a team, lead the NHL in 5-on-5 shot attempts percentage (59.2) and offensive zone time percentage (45.4) this season. But while Carolina's offense also leads the NHL in Projected Goals (164.24; sum of projected goal rate times inferenced shot attempts) this season, the Hurricanes have the worst PGR against (6.46 percent) -- indicating how valuable Bussi's clutch saves have been to his team.

3. Quality starts

Bussi's percentage of quality starts (greater than .900 save percentage) is 63.6 this season (14 of 22 starts), ranking just outside the top 10 in that category. In terms of goal support, Bussi has the fifth-best goal differential among goalies (plus-34) and ranks second in goal differential per 60 minutes (plus-1.52).

CGY@CAR: Bussi earns his first career shutout against Flames

As evidenced by his one shutout this season (stopped all 16 shots faced against Calgary Flames on Nov. 30) and outstanding home record (12-1-0), Bussi's efficiency combined with Carolina allowing the fewest shots on goal per game (24.1) is taking the NHL by storm.

