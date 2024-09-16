The Captain is Committed

Crosby has one season remaining on that 12-year deal, signed in 2012 for an average annual value of $8.7 million. With Crosby being the greatest player of his generation and one of the greatest players in the history of the game, he could’ve asked – and received – a lot more money this time around. Instead, Crosby stuck with that same number, making a huge personal sacrifice for the good of the Penguins.

"I just think winning is the most important thing to me, and I think understanding the dynamic and how it works and trying to give the team the best possible chance to be successful,” Crosby said. “Ultimately, you got to go out there and do your best and do your job. So, I think I'm more focused on that than the number, I guess. But yeah, that's just something where that's my approach, and that's kind of always how I've seen it.”

Fans have been clamoring for Crosby to re-sign since he first became eligible to do so back on July 1. He understands why people wanted it to happen away, and told me that was something to be expected. But from Crosby’s end, he just didn’t feel like it was something he had decide right then and there – especially as he needed to try and wrap his head around how long he could possibly play for. Crosby said he had good conversations with management while working to determine the contract’s term.

“Number of years, it's hard,” Crosby said. “And just making sure that it's something that made sense for both myself and the team. So yeah, just trying to figure out in my mind kind of what that looked like. It was a pretty smooth process, so I'm glad it's done and I can focus on playing, and I'm really grateful that I can keep playing here for a number of years."

He’s set to enter his 20th season after being drafted first overall in 2005, and as Penguins President of Hockey Operations and GM Kyle Dubas said, “there are no words to properly describe what Sidney Crosby means to the game of hockey, the city of Pittsburgh and the Penguins organization.” It was equally tough for the captain to articulate how he feels about this town and this team.

"It's probably difficult to put that amount of time into a soundbyte,” Crosby said with a smile. “But obviously, the support, the people, the fans, the organization – just everything over the years. It's been really special, and we've had some incredible experiences and memories. So, just want to continue that, basically. I think that having the opportunity to play with (Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang) this long, which is pretty rare, being part of an organization like this for as long as I have has been really special. So, just happy to be able to continue it."