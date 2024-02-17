Practicing with Jaromir Jagr a Thrill for Penguins

The Penguins players had heard rumblings that Jaromir Jagr might practice with them on Saturday at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex as part of the ‘Celebrate 68’ festivities. When they got to the rink this morning, they were thrilled to learn his participation was confirmed.

“It’s pretty special, I think, for all of us to be part of this weekend and to have an opportunity like this today,” Sidney Crosby said. “I think we're just trying to enjoy it and trying to make it the best experience for him, it's well-deserved. He's done so much for the team, the city, the organization. So, we just hope that it's the best celebration possible for him.”

When Jagr entered the Penguins locker room to say hello and start getting dressed, he went right to the captain.

“The first thing he said when we came in was, ‘I came to see this guy – he keeps getting better with age!’” Kris Letang said.

It feels like the same can be said for Jagr, with the guys marveling at how he looks at age 52, celebrating his birthday here in Pittsburgh this past Thursday. Even Letang, who’s known for his elite conditioning, finds it tough to process that Jagr is somehow still playing for his hometown team, Kladno of the Czech League.

“That is crazy,” Letang said, adding with a laugh, “I thought at (that) age, I would be like, I don't know, in my wheelchair or something. And you see he's passionate, you know? It's fun to watch somebody that passionate and somebody that brought so much for this city and this organization. Like, he was sitting down, and him and Sid were just chatting about hockey.”