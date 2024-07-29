(Beach) Essentials: Jack St. Ivany

Usually, we ask players to share their general must-haves, on and off the ice. But with Jack St. Ivany being born and raised in California and the temperatures scorching, it felt fitting to make the defenseman's edition more beach-themed. Read on for his warm-weather essentials.

Super 73 electric bike

It’s the easiest mode of transportation to navigate the hills of Manhattan Beach. I ride it everywhere. Parking is tough in the area, so this makes it easy to get around.

Birdwell or Slunks swimsuits and Garrett Leight sunglasses

I was gifted these a few years ago, now it’s my go-to pair.

Volleyball

It’s the best beach game to play with friends since everyone can play, it’s easy pickup, and you can accommodate any number of people.