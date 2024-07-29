(Beach) Essentials: Jack St. Ivany

By Michelle Crechiolo
Penguins Team Reporter

Usually, we ask players to share their general must-haves, on and off the ice. But with Jack St. Ivany being born and raised in California and the temperatures scorching, it felt fitting to make the defenseman's edition more beach-themed. Read on for his warm-weather essentials.

Super 73 electric bike

It’s the easiest mode of transportation to navigate the hills of Manhattan Beach. I ride it everywhere. Parking is tough in the area, so this makes it easy to get around.

Birdwell or Slunks swimsuits and Garrett Leight sunglasses

I was gifted these a few years ago, now it’s my go-to pair.

Volleyball

It’s the best beach game to play with friends since everyone can play, it’s easy pickup, and you can accommodate any number of people.

Surfboard

After playing rounds of volleyball, this is a great way to cool off and get in the water. Waves are the best in the morning because the winds are lower, allowing the waves to take better shape, but you can’t beat a sunset surf sesh. With waves being typically 2-5 feet in Manhattan Beach, a long board is preferable to a short board. I typically use a Cobley surfboard. He is a local board maker from Hermosa Beach. Otherwise, my friends and I will just use foam soft top boards called Wavestorms.

JBL boom box

Usually play some country (Morgan Wallen and Zach Bryan) during the week, and then move into some house dance/tech music (Fred again.., FISHER, and Rufus Du Sol) on the weekends.

Snacks

Fresh watermelon, cashews, Topo Chico, and coconut water are always on the list. I have a small Yeti cooler that I throw everything in.

Otis the Fox Red Labrador

He’s a great pup. Really smart and loves chasing the puck when I stickhandle with him in my garage. The car [pictured above] is a ‘72 Ford Bronco that my dad fixed up. He used to work in the car business, so he enjoys going through the process of fixing up older cars.

