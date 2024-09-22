PensTV Staff Wins Emmy Awards in Three Categories at 2024 Mid-Atlantic Regional Emmy Awards

The Pittsburgh Penguins video staff won Emmy Awards in three categories at the 2024 Mid-Atlantic Regional Emmy Awards in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Saturday, September 21.

The PensTV staff were awarded Emmys in the following categories – “Sports Program – Live”, “Sports Program – Post-Produced or Edited” and “Editor”. The “Editor” category, awarded to Sydney Bauer of PensTV, is intended for documentaries, programs and other long and short content not considered "News" or "Spot Announcements."

Below is a full list of Penguins winners:

SPORTS PROGRAM – LIVE

“Celebrate 68: Jagr Retirement Ceremony”- Pittsburgh Penguins

Mark Cottington, Producer

Sydney Bauer, Producer,

Giuseppe Esposito, Motion Graphics

Paul Steigerwald, Writer

Michael Davenport, Production Supervisor

Bill Wareham, Director

Rod Murray, Director

Jaromir Jagr, Producer/Writer

Leo McCafferty, Executive Producer

Jennifer Bullano-Ridgley, Executive Producer

Kevin Acklin, Executive Producer

James Santilli, Executive Producer

SPORTS PROGRAM – POST-PRODUCED OR EDITED

“In the Room – Consistency of Success”- Pittsburgh Penguins

Andrew McIntyre, Producer

Jon Otte, Producer

Cody Shuckhart, Producer

Leo McCafferty, Writer

Jennifer Bullano-Ridgley, Coordinating Producer

Evan Schall, Coordinating Producer

Emma Kilmer, Coordinating Producer

Michael Davenport, Senior Director, Production Operations

Jack Miller, Motion Graphics Producer

Giuseppe Esposito, Motion Graphics Producer

Ryan Mill, Narrator

EDITOR