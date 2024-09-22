PensTV Staff Wins Emmy Awards in Three Categories at 2024 Mid-Atlantic Regional Emmy Awards

The Pittsburgh Penguins video staff won Emmy Awards in three categories at the 2024 Mid-Atlantic Regional Emmy Awards in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Saturday, September 21.
The PensTV staff were awarded Emmys in the following categories – “Sports Program – Live”, “Sports Program – Post-Produced or Edited” and “Editor”. The “Editor” category, awarded to Sydney Bauer of PensTV, is intended for documentaries, programs and other long and short content not considered "News" or "Spot Announcements."
Below is a full list of Penguins winners:
SPORTS PROGRAM – LIVE
“Celebrate 68: Jagr Retirement Ceremony”- Pittsburgh Penguins
- Mark Cottington, Producer
- Sydney Bauer, Producer,
- Giuseppe Esposito, Motion Graphics
- Paul Steigerwald, Writer
- Michael Davenport, Production Supervisor
- Bill Wareham, Director
- Rod Murray, Director
- Jaromir Jagr, Producer/Writer
- Leo McCafferty, Executive Producer
- Jennifer Bullano-Ridgley, Executive Producer
- Kevin Acklin, Executive Producer
- James Santilli, Executive Producer
SPORTS PROGRAM – POST-PRODUCED OR EDITED
“In the Room – Consistency of Success”- Pittsburgh Penguins
- Andrew McIntyre, Producer
- Jon Otte, Producer
- Cody Shuckhart, Producer
- Leo McCafferty, Writer
- Jennifer Bullano-Ridgley, Coordinating Producer
- Evan Schall, Coordinating Producer
- Emma Kilmer, Coordinating Producer
- Michael Davenport, Senior Director, Production Operations
- Jack Miller, Motion Graphics Producer
- Giuseppe Esposito, Motion Graphics Producer
- Ryan Mill, Narrator
EDITOR
- Sydney Bauer, Pittsburgh Penguins