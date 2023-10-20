Penguins Tweak Lineup for First Time Since Opener

The Penguins practiced at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex for the second day in a row before flying to St. Louis, where they’ll face the Blues on Saturday at 8 PM Eastern time.

Kris Letang and Noel Acciari both took part after missing Thursday’s session, as the defenseman was being evaluated for a lower-body injury, and the forward was being evaluated for an upper-body injury. Head Coach Mike Sullivan anticipates both players being available for tomorrow night’s contest.

After keeping the same opening-night roster through the first four games of the season, where the Penguins have gone 2-2, the team is making a lineup change or two as they work towards finding their identity.

“I think that's part of every start of the season,” captain Sidney Crosby said. “Especially with so many new guys, I think you expect that to be the case. You just want to try to fast-track as best you can… I think we have some speed, so we want to make sure we're playing fast. But making sure that we limit odd-man rushes, that we're good defensively and strong there. So, when I say identity, I think it's more just consistently doing things that are our strengths, and that lead to winning games.”