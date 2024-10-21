Penguins to Host ‘Pittsburgh Night’ on November 2 Against the Montreal Canadiens

By Pittsburgh Penguins
The Penguins will celebrate the city of Pittsburgh’s uniqueness by hosting ‘Pittsburgh Night’ presented by U. S. Steel on Saturday, November 2 against the Montreal Canadiens at PPG Paints Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM, with doors opening at 5:30 PM.

The first 7,500 fans in attendance will receive a special Pittsburgh Night Rally Towel courtesy of U. S. Steel.

"U. S. Steel is an integral part of why Pittsburgh is known as the Steel City. It is only fitting that we honor that legacy as sponsor of Pittsburgh Night, celebrating the strength of the communities where we live and work," said Tara Carraro, U. S. Steel SVP & Chief Communications Officer.

DJ Bonics, disc jockey for Pittsburgh-native Wiz Khalifa, will perform live pregame and during both intermissions. Other Pittsburgh-centric entertainment includes fan interaction with popular Pittsburgh mascots like Pirate Parrot, Steely McBeam and Amo from the Riverhounds.

Pittsburgh’s own designer and creator, John Geiger, partnering with Aramark, will unveil his limited edition, exclusive merchandise drop at PensGear for the second-consecutive year.

The DICK’S Sporting Goods Wall of Champions Hallway, located behind the Captain Morgan Club on the FedEx Level, will present interactive displays from U. S. Steel, Mr. Yuk, the National Aviary and more. The Lexus Club and Casamigos Club will feature Pittsburgh-themed menus to celebrate the evening.

Single-game tickets for Pittsburgh Night, as well as all remaining home games, can be found here.

