Penguins Reduce Training Camp Roster to 52 Players

The Pittsburgh Penguins have reduced their training camp roster to 52 players, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

The following players have been assigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s training camp (AHL):

F Raivis Ansons

F Jack Beck

F Atley Calvert

F Mathieu De St. Phalle

F Sam Houde

F Gabe Klassen

F Bennett MacArthur

F Logan Pietila

D Isaac Belliveau

D Scooter Brickey

D Justin Lee

D Mats Lindgren

D Philip Waugh

G Luke Richardson

An updated training camp roster is available here.

The Penguins continue their preseason slate Saturday night in Detroit as they take on the Red Wings at 7:00 PM ET at Little Caesars Arena. The game will be streamed on nhl.com/penguins and can be heard on the Penguins' official flagship radio station, 105.9 'The X'.