Penguins Produce Better Effort in Carolina, But Don't Get the Result

The Penguins weren’t happy with how they played on Thursday against the Devils, with their 5-2 loss ending their win streak at five.

Mike Sullivan said they needed increased energy, effort, and execution on Saturday in Carolina, and the Penguins brought more of that in an exciting, back-and-forth affair, as both teams created a lot. But Sidney Crosby said it came down to putting the puck in the net at the right time, and that’s what the Hurricanes did to earn a 4-2 victory.

“I don't think we were very good against Jersey, we didn't really give ourselves a good chance. Tonight, I think we did,” the captain said. “Had enough chances and didn't give up as much. We got to find a way to have our power play maybe be a bit more of a difference and maybe get another one on one of those chances, but it was a pretty close hockey game either way.”

Crosby scored both of Pittsburgh’s goals, giving him 12 on the season in just 16 games played. He now has points in 11 straight contests.

Kris Letang picked up the primary assist on the captain’s second tally, becoming the 28th blueliner in NHL history to record 700 points, and just the 10th to do so with one team. The 36-year-old is also the third active defenseman to reach the milestone, sharing tonight's ice with the top two point-getters: Erik Karlsson and Brent Burns.

With helpers on the first goal, Karlsson extended his point streak to eight games, and Jake Guentzel extended his to seven games. Tristan Jarry battled between the pipes for Pittsburgh, coming up with 30 saves. “I thought he competed hard,” Sullivan said.

The first 40 minutes were relatively even, as both teams had stretches where they held onto momentum, and entered the second intermission tied 1-1. Both of Pittsburgh’s missed opportunities on the power play came in the second period.

The final frame, however, was a rollercoaster. After Burns put Carolina in front less than three minutes in, Andrei Svechnikov appeared to give the Hurricanes a two-goal lead. But the Penguins challenged for offsides, and won. Shortly after, Karlsson drew a penalty, and the Penguins managed to keep possession during the delayed call before Crosby was able to even the score.

Two minutes and 36 seconds later, Seth Jarvis scored his first of the night.

"We did a pretty good job, I think both teams had their looks. And they ended up getting one right at the right time with eight minutes left, right after we tied it."

Jarvis scored his second of the night in the final minute to give the Hurricanes two big divisional points.

“I thought when we played behind them, established some zone time, that’s when we were at our best,” Sullivan said. “We try to make some plays in front of them, we get stick checked, and I thought we gave them some momentum.”

The Penguins will need to have a short memory, as they host the defending Stanley Cup Champion Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday at PPG Paints Arena.