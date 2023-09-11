News Feed

Penguins’ PPS All-Stars Program Returns for 2023-24 Campaign

PPS_Release_WEB
The Pittsburgh Penguins have partnered with Pittsburgh Public Schools (PPS) for the return of the PPS All-Stars program for the 2023-24 campaign, it was announced today by President of Business Operations Kevin Acklin.

Launched in the fall of 2022, the Penguins’ PPS All-Stars mentoring program is a comprehensive partnership with Pittsburgh Public Schools using the power of hockey to create positive change in the lives of youth in Pittsburgh. Through free and discounted tickets, mentorship and academic scholarships, the PPS All-Stars program provides access to opportunities that will help students reach their full potential both on and off the ice.

The PPS All-Stars program includes mentorship and career path development sessions led by Penguins front office executives and staff, and each participating PPS student will receive two complimentary tickets to one of the Penguins preseason home games, as well as vouchers for a complimentary food item and drink, courtesy of Aramark. This season’s program kicks off on September 24, with all PPS students being invited to a PPS All-Stars Game on September 24, Sept. 28 or October 4.

The Penguins are increasingly focused on using the power of hockey to invest in the Pittsburgh community. The program’s three pillars help youth to: experience the thrill of hockey by attending games, learn valuable life skills and explore career pathways through mentorship, and receive unmet financial support for college. PPS All-Stars deepens the team’s existing relationship with the city’s public schools, and adds to the Penguins’ free learn to skate and diversity hockey programs at their Highmark Hunt Armory community rink in Shadyside.

More information on PPS All-Stars is available at www.pittsburghpenguins.com/pps-all-stars.