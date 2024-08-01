Penguins Foundation Vault Sale Opens on August 7

foundation-vault-16-9
By Pittsburgh Penguins
@penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation is “Unlocking the Vault” with a sale of timeless and one-of-a-kind Penguins keepsakes beginning on August 7 at 12:00 PM.

Penguins memorabilia, including autographed jerseys and pucks, team-issued sticks and ‘Celebrate 68’ merchandise, will be available to purchase from August 7 at 12:00 PM through August 16 at 12:00 PM. Fans can access The Vault sale at shop.pittsburghpenguinsfoundation.org. Proceeds from the sale will benefit youth hockey, education, wellness and community initiatives of the Penguins Foundation and the Mario Lemieux Foundation.

vault-items2-16-9

Included in The Vault sale are items from the ‘Celebrate 68’ Jaromir Jagr Jersey Retirement held on February 18.  A limited amount of the infamous Jagr bobbleheads will be available to purchase by donation, along with the limited-edition ‘Jagr 68’ jersey patch, identical to those worn by Penguins players on the ice during Jagr’s jersey retirement ceremony.   All proceeds from the bobbleheads will be matched dollar for dollar by the Penguins Foundation and all proceeds will be used to support operations and programs at the Highmark Hunt Armory.

