Penguins Foundation Vault Sale Opens on August 7

The Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation is “Unlocking the Vault” with a sale of timeless and one-of-a-kind Penguins keepsakes beginning on August 7 at 12:00 PM.

Penguins memorabilia, including autographed jerseys and pucks, team-issued sticks and ‘Celebrate 68’ merchandise, will be available to purchase from August 7 at 12:00 PM through August 16 at 12:00 PM. Fans can access The Vault sale at shop.pittsburghpenguinsfoundation.org. Proceeds from the sale will benefit youth hockey, education, wellness and community initiatives of the Penguins Foundation and the Mario Lemieux Foundation.