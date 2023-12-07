Penguins Announce Third Annual Tech Academy Powered by CGI

The Pittsburgh Penguins and CGI, a global IT and business consulting services firm with a strong presence in Pittsburgh, have announced their third annual Tech Academy for Pittsburgh Area students.

The Pittsburgh Penguins Tech Academy Powered by CGI will provide an opportunity for up to 100 students to participate in an immersive “in-the-field” experience at PPG Paints Arena, while they learn from leaders in sports and business technology.

The Pittsburgh Penguins Tech Academy will take place on January 30 from 8:30 AM to 4:00 PM at PPG Paints Arena. Selected students in the program will be guided through a series of sessions as they learn about the technology the Penguins use in analytics and research, in-game entertainment, mobile ticketing, CRM, sports and exercise science and more.

Following the Tech Academy, students will have the opportunity to submit a team project for a chance to win technology services and updates for their school, a VIP Penguins experience and the opportunity to present their project in front of an audience of technology and business executives. Students will go through a mentoring period with CGI leaders to learn how to initiate, develop and execute their projects.

For the third-consecutive year, CGI leaders will be coupled with Penguins personnel as they act as judges to select students to participate, interact and mentor students throughout the program and judge the projects at the conclusion of the program.

“I can’t wait to see what comes next. This program demonstrates why CGI believes in making a difference to underrepresented students in STEM in the areas which we work and live,” said Deb Mohapatra, Senior Vice President Consulting Services, CGI Pittsburgh Banking Sector.

Applications are open to all students in grades 9-12 in Pittsburgh’s surrounding counties (Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Washington, and Westmoreland). Eligible students interested in applying can complete an application here through December 19.

To learn more about the Pittsburgh Penguins Tech Academy Powered by CGI, visit here.